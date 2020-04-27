HARRISBURG (AP) — Golfers, boaters, anglers and campers got some good news Monday when Gov. Tom Wolf announced some restrictions on those outdoor activities will be loosened in the coming days.
Wolf said golf courses, marinas, guided fishing trips and privately owned campgrounds will be allowed to reopen Friday, as long as they comply with state-issued guidelines to operate safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Campgrounds in state parks will remain closed until mid-May, at least.
Wolf said in a statement that the reopenings amount to “measured limited steps” that will help the economy and be good for mental health.
Robert Kleckner, president of the Pennsylvania Golf Course Owners Association, said his organization pushed hard over the past six weeks to have golf considered a permissible activity.
“It’s pretty emotional,” Kleckner said after learning of the decision. “You know, we lost hundreds of thousands of operational dollars — every course did. Not profit dollars. What a relief to myself and my family.”
Kleckner said about a quarter of states still have restrictions on golf to help mitigate the pandemic spread. Pennsylvania has more than 500 golf courses.