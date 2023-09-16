Amid the sunshine of a late summer afternoon, the community came together on Friday in Franklin’s Bandstand Park to shine some light on and to support and celebrate those in recovery from addiction.
The annual Venango County Recovery Celebration featured tables set up from many area organizations supporting mental health and recovery, and speeches from those in recovery and their family members. There also was food, music, raffles, and some games and activities.
Venango County Commissioner Albert Abramovic gave a short address, and Venango County Commissioner Mike Dulaney read a proclamation from the board of county commissioners declaring September 2023 as “National Recovery Month” in Venango County. The invocation was given by Pastor Darrell Greenawalt, of Christ United Methodist Church.
The afternoon concluded at 6 p.m. with a closing ceremony that included a recovery countdown, which “counted down” how long people have been in sobriety, and with a candlelight vigil in memory of those the community has lost to addiction.
As part of the commissioners’ proclamation, Dulaney shared 2021 statistics from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health.
The data said 25.6% of young adults ages 18 to 25, 16.1% of adults ages 26 and older and 8.5% of adolescents ages 12 to 17 had a substance use disorder. Meanwhile, 10% of American adults who are at least 18 years old say they are in recovery from alcohol or drug use.
The range of people of all ages and walks of life who attended reflected this year’s Recovery Month theme, which is “Recovery is for Everyone — Every Person, Every Family, Every Community.”
The theme emphasizes the role that everyone in a community has in broadening understanding and removing stigma attached to mental health, and in helping to create spaces of recovery and support.
“Life is about second chances. Please keep going in recovery,” Abramovic said to those gathered in the park. “You have a huge support group you don’t see.”
Nicole Burton, member of the Venango County Recovery Celebration Committee, which organizes the event, said the event is a big part of getting the community together not only to connect with professional organizations and the resources in the area, but “for the community to network with each other,” an important opportunity especially after the isolation and changes engendered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our life journey takes us a lot of places where people get stuck, or they take a wrong turn,” Franklin resident Irene McCabe said, “and they need the community to get them back into the fold.
“Sometimes people think, ‘Oh, someone will do something, someone will care.’ But it’s up to us to care.”