The annual Franklin on Ice winter celebration kicked off Friday with sidewalk sales and entertainment throughout the day and evening.
The ice sculptors from DiMartino Ice Co. of Jeannette were also busy preparing their blocks of ice for today's carving extravaganza.
In addition to the 15 ice sculptures throughout Fountain Park, there will be events scattered throughout the downtown beginning at 10 a.m. and lasting well into the evening.
"This is great, we have snow," said Rob Higaredo, one of the longtime ice carvers who has been coming to Franklin on Ice for more than 20 years.
Higaredo said this year has been tough for ice sculpting festivals because it has either been raining or too warm at the other events.
