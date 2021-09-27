Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot available

HARRISBURG —The state Department of Health today announced a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be immediately available for certain adults who were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.
The final recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as to who should receive the booster shots includes:
• People ages 65 or older and residents in long-term care settings.
• People ages 50–64 with underlying medical conditions.
• People ages 18–49 with underlying medical conditions, based on individual benefits and risks.
• People ages 18-64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting, based on individual benefits and risks.
Individuals ages 18-49 who have any underlying medical condition (as defined by the CDC) or ages 18-64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional settings should consult their health care provider or other health care professional on their personal circumstances before scheduling an appointment.