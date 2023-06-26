Photos, rosters sought for baseball, softball teams

Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Amanda Dresbach at (814) 676-7061 to make the arrangements.
The special section - set to publish Friday, July 14 - will include team photos and rosters for youths playing in organized ball leagues.
There is no fee to be featured in the section.
Friday, June 30, is the deadline to submit photos and names; however, teams that want to be included should reserve their spot in the section as soon as possible.
Photos saved as .JPG files may be emailed to specialsections.thederrick@gmail.com. Each photo should be accompanied by a team roster.
People can submit team photos and rosters by visiting www.TheDerrick.com. A link to submit photos and rosters can be found by hovering over the "home" icon in the upper left corner of the Home page and choosing Submission Forms, then Special Section/Page.