Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Amanda Dresbach at (814) 676-7061 to make the arrangements.

The special section - set to publish Friday, July 14 - will include team photos and rosters for youths playing in organized ball leagues.

There is no fee to be featured in the section.

Friday, June 30, is the deadline to submit photos and names; however, teams that want to be included should reserve their spot in the section as soon as possible.

Photos saved as .JPG files may be emailed to specialsections.thederrick@gmail.com. Each photo should be accompanied by a team roster.

People can submit team photos and rosters by visiting www.TheDerrick.com. A link to submit photos and rosters can be found by hovering over the "home" icon in the upper left corner of the Home page and choosing Submission Forms, then Special Section/Page.

Photos, rosters sought for baseball, softball teams

OC's Knox named athlete of year
ERIE — Thirteen area athletes headed north to the Bayfront Convention Center on Friday night to attend the Northwestern Pennsylvania High School (NWPAHS) Sports Awards, and two of them walked away with top honors in their respective sports.

Archers take aim at Two Mile; IBO national event in full swing
  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Neither rain nor threat of rain could dampen the spirits of the hundreds of archers from many states who converged on Two Mile Run County Park on Friday for the second leg of the International Bowhunting Organization’s (IBO) Triple Crown National Championship.

Clarion wins state title
After coming up one win short of a state championship in 2017, the Clarion High School baseball team had no such problem Thursday morning at Penn State University’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The Clarion Area High School baseball team captured the PIAA Class A baseball championship today with its 4-1 victory over  DuBois Central Catholic in State College.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code RED Air Quality Alert for all of western Pennsylvania until Thursday afternoon due to widespread smoke impacting the state from forest fires across eastern Canada.

Oil City Middle School students win event at Dickinson
  • By DYLAN LUX

Oil City Middle School students, who are a part of the Oil City Middle School News (OCmsn) staff, took home first place honors in Dickinson College’s 2023 Media and Design Competition for students from across the state.

Students have a blast at Sandycreek Carnival Day
  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Shouting, laughter and excited shrieks and squeals echoed throughout the premises of Sandycreek Elementary School on Friday as Sandycreek students participated in a variety of games and activities during the school’s annual Carnival Day.

No newspaper today
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Memorial Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.

A lesson in safety
Fertigs Community Center hosted its second First Responders Day for Kids Saturday afternoon just as the day’s rain subsided.

Prison escapee in custody
  • From staff reports

Seneca residents had a nerve-wracking start to their Friday morning when they learned a prison inmate was on the loose in their area, but they were able to breathe a sigh of relief by early afternoon upon learning of his capture by Franklin state police.

Update: Escaped prisoner apprehended
State police in Franklin confirmed to the newspaper that Bruce William Miller II, a Venango County Jail prisoner who escaped this morning while being treated for an injury at UPMC Northwest, was captured this afternoon.

Police seek suspect in Rural King burglary
Franklin state police are looking for a black male, possibly in his twenties or thirties, who forcibly entered Rural King in Sugarcreek and smashed a display case containing handguns at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

Update (10:15 a.m.): No one injured in Oil City fire
Oil City Fire Chief Derek Long said no one was injured in a house fire this morning at 313 E. Fourth St. in Oil City. According to Venango County 911, the fire broke out at about 7:50 a.m. Emergency personnel were still on the scene as of 10 a.m. Fire departments from Oil City, Franklin and …