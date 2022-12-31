Venango County physician David McCandless is closing out more than a century-old family legacy of medical practice in Venango County, as well as bringing his 45-year career to a close.

His retirement from Franklin Community Medicine officially takes place today, but he said Thursday “I handed over the keys of my office on December 14, and it’s just felt like retirement since then.”

He added that “timing is everything” as he has been home to spend time with his children and grandchildren who came to visit for the holidays.

McCandless’s family has practiced medicine in Venango County since 1885, when his great-grandfather, Samuel Wesley McDowell, opened a practice in Rockland after graduating from medical school.

“Someone in my family has been taking care of folks in Venango County since 1885,” McCandless said. He added that he in fact has taken care of some of the same patients as his great-grandfather, including two ladies his great-grandpa treated when they were little girls.

“I believe they’re 99 and 100 now,” McCandless said. “He treated them in the 1930s, one for a broken arm and one for influenza.”

Relationships such as these have been the most important thing to McCandless, who said he has treated some patients for more than 40 years.

“Some of my patients haven’t seen anyone but me, or anyone but a McCandless,” he said.

Born and raised in Franklin, McCandless took over his parents’ medical practice, Franklin Medical Group at 1228 Elk St., in 1980.

He graduated from medical school at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in 1977, board-certified in internal medicine. He completed his internal medicine residency at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh in 1980.

“My father, Garrett C. McCandless, opened business on Black Thursday, 1929. That was the day the stock market crashed before the Great Depression,” McCandless said.

“My cousin, Warren. J. McCandless, joined the practice in 1947, and my mother, Pauline W. McCandless, joined in 1949,” he continued. He added that his mother was one of the first women to specialize in women’s medical care.

Through the years, McCandless worked in what was once Franklin Hospital. Then it became Franklin Regional Medical Center, Northwest Regional Medical Center and now UPMC Northwest.

He is retiring from Franklin Community Medicine, a division of Community Medicine Incorporated, or CMI, which is part of UPMC but has an office on Route 8 outside Franklin.

McCandless was also a member of the UPMC board of directors, “from which I am retired, also effective today,” he said with a chuckle. “I’ve been happy to work with UPMC. They have given me very good feedback about my effectiveness,” he added.

While McCandless seemed happy to breeze past it, his family made sure to mention he had held several positions of leadership over the years. Those include chairman of the intensive care unit and several times president of medical staff at Franklin Regional Medical Center, and chairman of the Department of Medicine at Northwest Regional Medical Center.

At UPMC Northwest, he was vice president of medical affairs.

“He always ranked in the top 10 of UPMC internal medicine physicians,” his daughter, Claire Attisano, said Thursday.

One of his governing principles as a doctor, McCandless said, was staying current with his treatments of patients “so I can keep them current.”

“In general and internal medicine, you can see patients for 40 years, but there’s always a new challenge,” he said. “You want to stay current with medical recommendations and preventative health care, and make sure you’re counseling the patient on the newest aspects of illness and health maintenance.”

Over the 45 years he has been practicing, McCandless said he has seen vast changes in the medical field.

“There are probably only three or four drugs I use today that I was trained in using,” he said. “Almost all the other interventions I use, technology, and so forth, were not invented at the time I started,” such as CT scans and cardiac angioplasty, or stents, he said.

The surgical approach has changed “completely,” he added.

“You used to get big incisions for surgery and were in the hospital for days,” he said. “Now, they do surgeries laproscopically,” (done with small incisions and using a scope) “and patients can get joint replacements in same-day surgery.”

The time seemed right for McCandless to retire this year.

“My license was due to be renewed, and I just turned 71,” he said. “I enjoyed my work, but it’s time to be a full-time grandpa.”

McCandless added that he also wants to travel, and of course he and his wife, Julie, still have 20 acres in Sugarcreek to care for.

“I’ve been living in this house since I was six months old,” he said of his Sugarcreek home.

His son, Garrett McCandless, works as a physical therapist at the Cleveland Clinic, daughter Claire Attisano is the assistant director of advancement at the Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh, and daughter Emma McCandless works for a curriculum management company.

Emma said the family is “very proud” of the McCandless legacy of caring for the people of Venango County.

Now, McCandless will get to focus on his three children and six grandchildren — five boys and one girl — and he is embracing retirement wholeheartedly as he and Julie and two friends are traveling to Spain in a few days.

“Julie’s going to lead the way,” he said with a smile. Julie majored in Spanish and taught Spanish at Venango Catholic High School for eight years.

When asked about high points of his career, McCandless said simply, “I have enjoyed taking care of patients all these years.”

“I’m very satisfied,” he said, “and I walk away with a wonderful feeling about all my years of practice and care of my patients.”

