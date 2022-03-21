A schedule of the Pittsburgh Penguins' remaining regular season games is available in today's newspaper and in the electronic edition at TheDerrick.com.
Some municipalities and school districts will benefit from a $63.2 million real estate transaction.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Extensive renovations are continuing at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Oil City, as painters have been scaling six levels of scaffolding to decorate the interior of the church.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Venango County District Attorney Shawn White said Tuesday that the December shooting death in Rockland Township of Peter Spencer, a Jamaican immigrant who lived in Allegheny County, has been determined to be “self defense/defense of others” in accordance with the state’s “Stand Your Ground” law.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
The Rocky Grove playground is well underway to getting its anticipated facelift.
Snow on Saturday couldn’t keep the crowds away from exploring the Outdoor Expo at the Cranberry Mall.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
For nearly 34 years Mary Lenhart has greeted her customers at the door of the County Seat Restaurant in downtown Clarion. Today, she will do it for the final time — she and her husband, Gene, have sold the business to a Pittsburgh couple with local connections.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Sandycreek Elementary students may know more about French Creek than you do.
Girls Basketball: North Catholic 56, Lakeview 25
PIAA CLASS 3A BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: Ellwood City 65, Franklin 63
Franklin High School art students received an art and history lesson rolled into one Tuesday at the Venango County Historical Society.
PIAA BOYS CLASS 4A PLAYOFFS: Montour 63, Oil City 42
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Four teams of Cranberry junior high school students will be busy the next couple of months preparing for a robotics world championship competition in May.
- Updated
First Energy's website on Sunday afternoon reported power outages had affected about 2,200 customers in Venango County and about 1,500 customers in Clarion County. The outages coincided at the time high winds ripped through the area.
- By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer
-
MEADVILLE — For the first three quarters of Friday night’s District 10 Class 3A championship game, it was still unclear whether Franklin was going to be able to come out on top and secure its second straight district title against upset-minded Seneca at Meadville High School.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Looking for a dress for prom? Or a bridesmaid dress? Maybe a dress to wear to a wedding?
Dawson Run Road/Jamison Run Road (Route 4002) in Tionesta Township will remain closed to traffic due to flood-related damage, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The road will be closed indefinitely as a full assessment of the damage is completed.
- Laura O'Neil
-
Christians gathered Wednesday across the area for Holy Eucharist and the distribution of ashes in observance of Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent.
- From staff reports
-
State police in Franklin said they are searching for a missing/runaway female juvenile from Cornplanter Township, who was last seen at 7:25 p.m. Saturday at her Hillcrest Avenue residence.
DISTRICT 10 CLASS 2A BOYS BASKETBALL SEMIFINALs: Rocky Grove 53, West Middlesex 50
Edgar Eugene Whitton, Sr., 78, of Oil City, died Feb. 1, 2022.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The Downs Building, an Oil City landmark on the corner of Elm and Center streets overlooking Towne Square, is being renovated to house retail space on the first floor and accommodations for travelers on the upper two floors.
DISTRICT 10 CLASS 3A BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: Franklin 94, Erie First Christian 18
The following school districts will be closed Friday, Feb. 25:
Girls Basketball: (District 9 Class 1A Playoffs): North Clarion 39, Clarion 30
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
Tracy Rivers said her family always had dogs in their home that were rescued and fostered while she was growing up.
DISTRICT 9 CLASS 2A BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: Keystone 51, Clarion-Limestone 44; Karns City 58, Coudersport 17
HARRISBURG — Ahead of winter weather and icy conditions expected across most of the state On Thursday evening, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will implement vehicle restrictions on Interstates 79 and 80.
According to Venango 911, Gifford Road in Oakland Township is closed due to flooding.
- By BRAD LENA Staff writer
-
Sometime during spring, Franklin resident Hannah Gamble will fill a void in the community — as well as the location — that was created by the closing of Bossa Nova Cafe Roastery on Liberty Street.
DISTRICT 9 CLASS 1A BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: Clarion 60, Sheffield 41
- Luka Krneta
-
Oil City police said a firearm was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of Colbert Avenue at about 3:30 this morning.
- By BRAD LENA Staff writer
-
Country music artist and Titusville native Jeannie Seely, who will turn 82 this year, has no intention of calling it quits, as she has a single due for public release in March.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Amid weather that felt like it was straight from the North Pole, about 70 adventurous souls took to the cold water of Justus Lake at Two Mile Run County Park for the fifth annual polar plunge on Saturday afternoon.
Nebraska Road (Route 3004) is closed from German Hill Road in Green Township to Sage Road in Green Township as a result of flooding.
Boys Basketball: (KSAC Semifinals) North Clarion 48, Karns City 47; Redbank Valley 57, Clarion 41; (Regular Season) Oil City 57, Corry 44, Kennedy Catholic 61, Rocky Grove 36; Venango Catholic 43, CLA 31; Moniteau 58, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 54; Grove City 64, Greenville 47; Saegertown 47, …
- Updated
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the following roads in Venango County that were closed due to overnight flooding or high water have reopened:
The following school districts have issued two hour delays today, Feb. 18, 2022:
Due to anticipated Clarion River flooding and potential safety concerns due to recent changes to snow and ice conditions, DCNR Cook Forest State Park and Cook Forest/Clear Creek Vacation Bureau have canceled this weekend’s Snowman in the Forest event.
Congratulations Julie Gruver of Mayport winner of our Sha…
Congratulations St. Patrick’s Coloring Contest Winners! B…
Apples: Ida Red, Jonagold, Mutsu & Red Delicious. Gro…
Found medium sized brown dog March 17th. Please contact T…
2022 1POLK CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING SCHEDULE On be…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…
INVITATION FOR BIDS: ADA PARKING PAD Venango County is re…
