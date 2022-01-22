A Pleasantville man is driving around in a new Ford truck, thanks to his favorite football team — and his wife.

Corey Huth was announced as the winner of the 2021 Neighborhood Ford Store Toughest Truck, Toughest Team Sweepstakes. His prize — a 2021 Ford F-150, the official Pittsburgh Steelers truck.

Huth picked up his new ride Friday at Griffin Phillis Ford in Seneca.

Huth credits his wife for getting them tickets to a pre-season Steelers game against the Detroit Lions. When the couple arrived at Heinz Field, they were approached by a Neighborhood Ford Store brand ambassador who asked if they wanted to sign up for a chance to win the truck.

“I did remember reading about this contest before. There were three winners in a row, and they were all named Tom,” Huth recalled, adding that he’d briefly considered a name change when he learned that.

The lifelong Steelers fan is now among nine winners in the annual contest. All have received a black and gold-wrapped Ford F-150 and tickets to a fan-appreciation Steelers game.

“After pausing the sweepstakes last year due to COVID, we wanted to come back with renewed vigor,” said Joseph Thurby, chairman of Neighborhood Ford Store.

“We decided to first choose 10 finalists from among the thousands of eligible entries entered both in-person and online, invite these folks to Ford’s private hospitality tent, give them tickets to the Thank-You Fans game against the Cleveland Browns, and then bring them on the field to reveal the winner of the official truck,” said Thurby, who was present Friday at the Ford dealership in Seneca to celebrate with Huth and his family.

Joining Thurby in presenting the truck to Huth was Amy Phillis, owner and general manager of the Seneca dealership.

Thurby said the 10 finalists drew numbers during halftime of the game.

The numbers corresponded to blue boxes on the sideline of the football field, and it turned out that Huth drew the box that contained the key to the Ford truck.

The nine finalists who didn’t get the key in their blue boxes received Steelers gift cards.

Days after winning the truck, Huth was still processing the fact that he won the truck. He said it has been “a surreal experience,” but his family members say “it’s for real.” Many of them were present for the celebration on Friday.

The Huths have five daughters ranging in age from 1 to 10.

The girls have been winners, too, Huth said.

“When I picked my daughters up from school the next day they said, ‘Dad! Dad! We were the most popular kids in school because you won the Pittsburgh Steelers truck!’” Huth said.

Neighborhood Ford Store is an 11-year sponsor of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Major storm socks region
Free

Major storm socks region

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Area residents spent much of Monday digging out from a major storm that dumped about a foot of snow across the region from Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.

Winter storm warning issued
Free

Winter storm warning issued

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 1 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday for most of western Pennsylvania including Venango, Clarion, Mercer, Forest, Jefferson, and Butler counties.

Free

Local high school sports scores 1-14-22

Girls Basketball: Franklin 49, Oil City 27; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 39, Cranberry 28; Karns City 36, Venango Catholic 33; Union 51, Keystone 31; Clarion-Limestone 46, North Clarion 43; Clarion 37, Moniteau 24

Veterans clinic planned for Cranberry Township
Free

Veterans clinic planned for Cranberry Township

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Cranberry Township supervisors on Thursday approved a Department of Environmental Protection planning module that will eventually lead to the construction of a Veterans Administration clinic in the township.

Free

Local high school sports scores 1-11-22

Boys Basketball: Franklin 64, Slippery Rock 45; Oil City 61, Fort LeBoeuf 47; Cranberry 63, Forest Area 18; Redbank Valley 64, Venango Catholic 21; Union 50, Moniteau 40; Clarion-Limestone 58, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 47; Karns City 43, Clarion 31; Cambridge Springs 64, Cochranton 59

Free

Local high school sports scores 1-7-22

Boys basketball: Union 52, North Clarion 50; Clarion 84, A-C Valley 35; Cochranton 46, Youngsville 31; Franklin 60, Grove City 30; Karns City 44, Moniteau 37; Venango Catholic 56, Forest Area 22

Free

Local high school sports scores 1-4-22

BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 81, Hickory 69; Oil City 60, Conneaut Area 32; Rocky Grove 63, Commodore Perry 20; Grove City 54, Sharon 33; Cochranton 47, Maplewood 20

Veon sworn in as Venango County judge
Free

Veon sworn in as Venango County judge

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

History was made Monday as Marie Veon was sworn as the first female judge in Venango County history during ceremonies at the county courthouse.

Boy's Christmas inflatables also are a display of generosity
Free

Boy's Christmas inflatables also are a display of generosity

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Contributing writer

Another Christmas season is winding down, but 8-year-old Will Cisek’s holiday spirit will continue through his 45-piece-and-counting inflatable Christmas display, which will be on display for a while beyond the start of the new year.

Free

Local high school sports scores 12-28-21

Girls Basketball: Franklin 51, Cranberry 28; Union 42, Rocky Grove 25; Karns City 52, Oil City 36; North Clarion 55, Clarion 23; Clarion-Limestone 49, Reynolds 41; A-C Valley 29, Meadville 26; Harbor Creek 50, Keystone 21; Lakeview 44, North East 35; Grove City 50, Eden Christian 48

State taking hard look at all its roadside historical markers (copy)
Free

State taking hard look at all its roadside historical markers (copy)

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania had been installing historical markers for more than a century when the racist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017 brought a fresh round of questions from the public about just whose stories were being told on the state’s roadsides — and the l…

Free

Coming up: Special 3-part series

A special three-part series — "Fire Departments' Dilemmas" — by Stacey Gross examines the obstacles that both volunteer and paid fire departments, along with the municipalities they serve, face while trying to keep communities safe. Look for it in the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday editions…

Free

Commercial vehicles under speed restriction on portion of I-80

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said because of the winter weather, a speed limit restriction of 45 mph for commercial vehicles is in place in the right lane only of Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound, between exit 73: Route 949, Corsica, to exit 173: Route 64, Lamar in Clin…

PennDOT employee honored for helping stranded couple
Free

PennDOT employee honored for helping stranded couple

  • From staff reports

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation honored a Venango County maintenance employee for going above and beyond to provide service to two people stranded on the side of the road in Warren County.