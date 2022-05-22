Franklin state police said a 10-year old boy on a dirt bike was injured at the intersection of Seneca Hemlock Road and Kennerdell Road in Rockland Township at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police said the boy, who was riding a Baja dirt bike, was attempting to turn onto Kennerdell Road from Seneca Hemlock Road when he was struck by a Honda CR-V, which did not stop and continued west on Kennerdell Road.
The vehicle, police said, will be missing its right front flare and should have damage to its right front bumper and fender.
Witnesses, according to police, said the vehicle was gray or light brown.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 814-676-6596.