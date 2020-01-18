Clarion state police are asking for the public's help in connection with a crash Tuesday in which an Amish man was killed in Shippenville.
Police are asking motorists who may have observed the Amish prior to the crash while traveling east on Route 322 between Fulton Road and Wingard's Farm Market between 5:20 and 5:35 p.m. to contact them at (814) 226-1710.
David Coblentz, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene after Pamela Raybuck, 64, of Kossuth, who was driving a Buick Enclave SUV, struck the back of Coblentz's horse and buggy, police said.
Police said Raybuck's vehicle pushed the buggy for "quite some distance" and to the point the buggy and its horse traveled up over top of Raybuck's vehicle.
A section of Route 322 was closed for several hours following the crash.
Raybuck wasn't injured, police said.