Police chief: Missing Oil City woman 'found deceased'

Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon confirmed to the newspaper on Monday morning that Marcy Suzette Nellis, of Oil City, who was reported missing on Sunday “was found deceased.”
Ragon would not specify where her body was located when found Monday morning.
“We are working together with psp (Pennsylania State Police) to find out what's going on,” Ragon said.
Nellis, according to Ragon, “was a walker who walked everywhere.” Because of that, “we would ask if anybody who has cameras and who might have any footage” of her walking “to please get a hold of us” in order to aid police in their investigation.
In a news release that had been released earlier Monday morning before Nellis' body was found, police said she went for an afternoon walk at 3:30 Sunday from her West First Street home.
On Monday morning, an Oil City resident told the newspaper that after he and his wife had learned Nellis was missing on Sunday, they were “among many” community members who decided to search for her.
The couple searched the Samuel Justus Recreational Trail and the banks of the Allegheny River from an area behind the newspaper's offices to the Oil City Marina from about 6 to 9:30 p.m.
He said he and his wife also searched the area near Venango Catholic High School.
“There were numerous fire departments and state police and a helicopter” looking for Nellis on Sunday evening, he said.