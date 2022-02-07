Two people are in custody after an hours-long standoff with police at a residence in Oil City this morning.
Oil City police were called Sunday night for a domestic situation at 4 Forrest Place, where a man had firearms and was threatening to harm people, Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon told the newspaper.
Ragon said Oil City police called Franklin state police for assistance from the Special Emergency Response Team (SERT), which set up to negotiate with the man in the house.
The man surrendered around 10 a.m. Monday, when a state police armored vehicle arrived, Ragon said.
No one was harmed during the incident, according to Ragon.
During the standoff, a portion of East Bissell Avenue was shut down for safety reasons and the people who reside in the immediate vicinity of 4 Forrest Place were notified, Ragon said. The Child Development Center and schools were also notified of the situation.
For more information, see Tuesday's newspaper and TheDerrick.com.