Sugarcreek police confirmed today that an explosion heard in the borough on Tuesday night was caused by a homemade explosive device.
Two explosive devices, which Sugarcreek police Chief Bob Wenner described as bombs, were removed from an apartment on Crestview Drive at about 10 p.m. Tuesday.
A news release from Sugarcreek police said when state police bomb squad members attempted to render one of the devices inoperable in a "safe location," that device detonated.
The release said no one was injured, but the explosion left a "considerable" crater in its wake.
