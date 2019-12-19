Police identify, search for man accused of making bombs

Police identified a man who is being charged with making two homemade bombs found in a Sugarcreek apartment on Dec. 10 and are searching for him.
Police describe Carl Michael Roberts as being in his mid-20s, approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall, with a slender build and some facial hair.
Police ask anyone with information to contact their local law enforcement agency, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department, or Venango County 911.
People who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Sugarcreek police at 814-437-3703.