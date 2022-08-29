The North Clarion School District issued a statement that its school day “is running as normal” despite “a police matter” that is taking place within the district's boundaries.
Marienville state police, when reached by the newspaper, would only confirm there is a “police incident” currently taking place and that it is “ongoing.”
The following is the statement issued by the school district on its website:
“As a result of a police matter that is taking place within the boundaries of our District, we have decided to restrict all outside activities today. The school day is running as normal with no disruption to education.
“If the incident is not resolved by the end of the day, outdoor after school activities held on the North Clarion Campus will be cancelled. There is no threat specific to the District and dismissal will occur using our normal procedures.”