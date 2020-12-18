CLARION TOWNSHIP — State and local police took action Friday after a report of a threat made against Clarion-Limestone School District.
Jefferson County 911 said it received a call from a male who informed the dispatcher of a threat he heard made against the school district.
In response, patrol units from state police and local borough police departments were sent to monitor all school districts in Clarion County, and provide information so the districts could take appropriate action.
During the course of the investigation, it was determined no other school districts were mentioned or considered to be the target of the threat.