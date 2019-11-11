Police investigating robbery near Grove City Outlet Mall

Mercer state police are searching for a man who robbed a group of women at gunpoint in the alley between the Grove City Outlet Mall and the Marriott Hotel in Grove City at about 7:15 p.m. Sunday.
Police say a shorter, white male, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall to 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a stocky build and wearing a black knit pullover cap and dark clothing approached the three elderly women as they were walking back to their hotel.
The man displayed a handgun and ordered the women to hand over their bags and then forcefully took several of the bags and purses from the women before he fled back in the direction of the mall parking lot on foot, police say.
Police say the man may have been a passenger in a dark colored, possibly black, car that had been seen by the women near the alley-way entrance.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information about the incident to call (724) 662-6162.