Sugarcreek Borough police are looking for an Ohio man accused of stealing a handgun from a residence in the borough at about 3 a.m. Wednesday.
Samuel Marc Clark, 18, of Masury, was at a party when a juvenile female resident said a pistol that looked like her father's pistol fell out of Clark's pocket, police said.
The girl checked the location where her father's pistol was kept and found it missing, police said.
Clark was confronted about taking the pistol, an argument ensued and Clark went outside, police said.
When Clark was again confronted outside, he told the girl he hid the pistol under a bush, police said.
Clark retrieved the pistol but the holster was missing; so the girl bent down to find the holster, police said.
When she stood up, Clark was pointing the pistol at her head, and he told her he needed the gun because he was about to have unrelated warrants issued for his arrest, according to police.
Police said Clark then fled on foot with the pistol to a waiting car.
He is still at large and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.
Police describe Clark as a black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds.
He also has what appears to be a small mole on the left side of his chin, police said.
Anyone with information should call police at 437-3703.