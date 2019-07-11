Police looking for missing teens

Two teens went missing between Monday evening and Tuesday morning from their residences in Mercer County, police said.
Emma Jean Reiter, 14, ran away from a Jefferson Township residence between 1 and 8 a.m. Tuesday, Mercer state police said.
It is believed she ran away with Jarod Franklin Steese, 17, who was also reported missing by Mercer state police.
Police describe Reiter as white, with brown eyes and shoulder length brown hair last seen dyed reddish brown. She is five feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.
Police describe Steese as five feet, 10 inches tall with blue eyes.
Police said Steese went missing from a Pine Township residence between 9:30 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Mercer state police at (724) 662-6162.