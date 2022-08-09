BEAVER TWP. — Clarion state police have released information concerning Monday’s incident near Knox that involved gunfire and had Route 338 closed for several hours.
According to a news release issued Tuesday morning, police responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the Little German Road area of Beaver Township, just outside of Knox, shortly after midnight Monday.
Upon arrival at the scene, the release said, troopers located one known male individual as he exited a weeded area.
Police said he told them he was involved in an altercation with another known male.
Police said the apprehended male told them that he did not know the location of the second male. The state police aviation unit was activated to search for the other male, who was later located in a wooded area southwest of the scene.
Both males were transported to a medical facility for treatment of injuries they suffered in the physical altercation with each other.
Police said there is no ongoing threat to public safety, but the investigation is ongoing.
As of Tuesday morning, no charges have been filed in the case.