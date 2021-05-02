CLARION — Clarion state police said they are searching for a missing Dayton, Pa., man who is endangered.
Police said an abandoned blue Subaru Impreza, which is registered to Colt Snyder, 20, was found on the Emlenton Bridge on Interstate 80 on Friday at about 11:20 p.m. Emergency crews found the engine running.
Police said attempts to contact Snyder at his residence yielded no results, and a search of the surrounding area also was conducted.
Police said contact was made with Snyder's family, and it was determined he was last seen leaving their residence in his vehicle at about 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Police describe Snyder as 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, and with hazel eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, brown coat, black and white Adidas shorts and black and white shoes.
Police said Snyder's information has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing/endangered person.
Anyone coming into contact with Snyder or having information as to his whereabouts is asked to call Trooper Joshua Bauer at 814-226-1710.