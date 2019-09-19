UPDATE: According to Franklin state police, Robert Villar has been taken into custody.
---
State police in Franklin have a domestic violence warrant out on a Franklin man, whom they said was involved in a physical altercation with his wife on Wednesday evening in Jackson Township.
Police said Robert Villar, 29, struck his wife on her head with a metal thermos and also kicked her in the head while she was on the ground at about 9 p.m.
Police said Villar left the scene before police arrived.
Anyone with information on Villar's whereabouts is being asked to call police at (814) 676-6596.