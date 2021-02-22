Mercer state police are looking for a Hadley man who went missing Thursday.
Police said Russell Lynn Myers, 53, was reported missing by his family after he went for a walk and did not return home in the area of 75 Long Hill Road, Salem Township.
Myers is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall with blue eyes, white hair, a white beard and missing his right arm, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray coat and Carhart-type bib overalls.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (724) 662-6162.