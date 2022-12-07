Police search for missing teen girl

Clarion state police said they are searching for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen at 116 S. Third St. in Shippenville at 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Police describe Aianna Serenity Taylor, 17, as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds, with a skinny build, and having blue eyes and brown shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a white T-shirt, black "Pink" brand sweatpants and black/red Jordan sneakers.
Police said they have been working closely with numerous law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania and other states, as well as using other resources to locate her.
Police said information they obtained indicates Taylor is possibly in the Spokane, Washington, area, where she has relatives and friends.
Police say, at this time, all indications show she left the home willingly.
Police ask anyone with information about Taylor or who gave her a ride from the area to contact them at 814-226-1710.