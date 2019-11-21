Police search for theft suspects

Clarion Borough police said they are searching for two suspects in a retail theft that occurred at CVS Pharmacy on Main Street at about 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said a man and a woman removed items from the store, and they were confronted by a store clerk upon exiting the front door. Police said the suspects fled east on Main Street by foot. According to Detective Neil Kemmer, the suspects speak broken English.
Police are asking for help in identifying the suspects, and anyone with information should call Kemmer at (814) 226-9140, Ext. 805.