Police searching for escaped convict

Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Steady light rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.