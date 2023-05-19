Police searching for escaped convict

State police in Franklin said they are searching for an escaped prisoner in the Cranberry Township area.
Police said they were dispatched this morning at about 4:45 to UPMC Northwest to search for 43-year-old Bruce William Miller II, who was transported to the hospital from the Venango County Jail by guards for medical treatment of a head injury.
While receiving medical attention at the hospital, police said, the suspect escaped from the custody of the guards at approximately 4:40 a.m. He then fled on foot and exited the hospital into a wooded area behind UPMC Northwest.
Police describe Miller as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes and a goatee. He has a crown tattoo on his neck and a laceration with sutures on his head. The suspect was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit from the Venango County Jail.
Police said the suspect has ties to the Franklin area. There is currently an active search being conducted involving multiple law enforcement agencies, state police aviation and K-9 units.
The newspaper saw officers from various police departments in lot D near the hospital's helipad, including from the Venango County Sheriff's office, Titusville Police Department, Oil City Police Department and Franklin State Police.
Officers were observed walking from vehicle to vehicle in the emergency room parking lot looking inside parked vehicles. A law enforcement officer at the scene told the newspaper that hospital visitors were advised to keep their vehicle doors locked.
The suspect had been lodged in jail for criminal trespass (felony), resisting arrest (felony), and flight to avoid apprehension (felony), according to police. Anyone with information should call police at 814-676-6596.