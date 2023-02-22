Oil City police and Franklin state police are investigating the disappearance of an Oil City teenager.
Sophia Steinman, 17, has been missing since about 6:30 p.m. Sunday after last being seen on Lees Lane near Griffith Lane on Oil City’s South Side before reportedly traveling to a friend’s house in Pleasantville, Oil City police chief Dave Ragon said.
Sophia’s mother, Crystal Roser, called police Monday after the friend confirmed Steinman never arrived in Pleasantville. Roser said her daughter sent a Snapchat photo to a friend at 9 p.m. Sunday but hasn’t communicated further since.
Steinman is five feet, two inches tall, weighs about 115 pounds, has short brown hair, hazel eyes and nose rings on each nostril.
She was wearing gray sweatpants, a black hoodie and pink slides when she disappeared.
Ragon confirmed that state police became involved Sunday night, and they are working together to check out all leads.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Oil City police at (814) 678-3028, Roser at (814) 673-6936, or dial 9-1-1.