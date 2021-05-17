Police seek information on motorcyclist
Oil City police are seeking information or video that could lead them to a motorcyclist who led them on a chase late Thursday evening.
Police said they attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a black Suzuki Hayabusa with an extended swing arm at about 10:30 p.m., and at the time the motorcyclist attempted to elude police on Oil City's North Side.
Police said the motorcycle continued through the downtown area and south on Route 8.
Police said the motorcycle then entered into neighborhoods in Rocky Grove, and that the operator eluded police long enough to park the vehicle along the side of a residence, where police recovered the motorcycle.
Police said the operator was wearing tan coveralls and a red-and-black helmet.
Police were assisted by Franklin state police and city of Franklin police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Oil City police at 814-678-3080.
Police seek assault suspect
State police in Franklin said they are searching for a Franklin man accused of assaulting a Venango County sheriff's deputy as the deputy was attempting to take a Franklin woman into custody.
Police said they responded to Walmart in Cranberry Township to assist the deputy, who was attempting to take Jasmine Rice, 33, into custody when he was assaulted by Joseph Metz, 28, who fled on foot, shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday.
Police said a warrant was issued for Metz's arrest, and that Rice was taken into custody and lodged in the Venango County jail.
Police ask anyone with information on Metz's whereabouts to call them at 814-676-6596.
Vehicle found in Rockland Township
Franklin state police are seeking information about a vehicle that was found in the woods of a private property in Rockland Township.
Police said the vehicle, which is a 2019 Dodge-Chrysler and has Pennsylvania plate LRB2486, was driven onto the property in the 400 block of Seneca-Hemlock Road between Tuesday and Saturday.
Police ask anyone with information to call them at 814-676-6596.