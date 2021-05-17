Police seek information on motorcyclist

Oil City police are seeking information or video that could lead them to a motorcyclist who led them on a chase late Thursday evening.

Police said they attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a black Suzuki Hayabusa with an extended swing arm at about 10:30 p.m., and at the time the motorcyclist attempted to elude police on Oil City's North Side.

Police said the motorcycle continued through the downtown area and south on Route 8.

Police said the motorcycle then entered into neighborhoods in Rocky Grove, and that the operator eluded police long enough to park the vehicle along the side of a residence, where police recovered the motorcycle.

Police said the operator was wearing tan coveralls and a red-and-black helmet.

Police were assisted by Franklin state police and city of Franklin police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oil City police at 814-678-3080.

Police seek assault suspect

State police in Franklin said they are searching for a Franklin man accused of assaulting a Venango County sheriff's deputy as the deputy was attempting to take a Franklin woman into custody.

Police said they responded to Walmart in Cranberry Township to assist the deputy, who was attempting to take Jasmine Rice, 33, into custody when he was assaulted by Joseph Metz, 28, who fled on foot, shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday.

Police said a warrant was issued for Metz's arrest, and that Rice was taken into custody and lodged in the Venango County jail.

Police ask anyone with information on Metz's whereabouts to call them at 814-676-6596.

Vehicle found in Rockland Township

Franklin state police are seeking information about a vehicle that was found in the woods of a private property in Rockland Township.

Police said the vehicle, which is a 2019 Dodge-Chrysler and has Pennsylvania plate LRB2486, was driven onto the property in the 400 block of Seneca-Hemlock Road between Tuesday and Saturday.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 814-676-6596.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

+2
Machines are tested
Free

Machines are tested

  • From staff reports

The Venango County elections office held a public testing of voting machines Friday morning in preparation for Tuesday's primary election.

CDC: Fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors
Free

CDC: Fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a move to send the country back toward pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places.

+2
Painting history
Free

Painting history

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

The community is finding ways this year to celebrate Oil City's 150th birthday, and local artist Brian Rondinelli has completed a commemorative painting to mark the occasion.

Free

Walk-ins can get shots Friday at mall clinic

  • From staff reports

Anyone who wants their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination or their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot can walk in to the regional clinic at the Cranberry Mall on Friday without an appointment.

+2
Workers out in force
Free

Workers out in force

  • From staff reports

House of Trades service members associated with Keystone SMILES teamed up Tuesday with the Emlenton Civic Club, Tim Farkis of Chapel on the Hill church and volunteers from the community to revitalize and beautify the Emlenton Veterans Park.

Free

Local high school sports scores 5-10-21

SCHOLASTIC BASEBALL: Franklin 15, Northwestern 3 (5 innings); Clarion-Limestone 7, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 1; Moniteau 15, Forest Area 0 (4 innings); SCHOLASTIC SOFTBALL: Franklin 6, Slippery Rock 1; Karns City 15, Clarion 0 (3 innings); Clarion-Limestone 11, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 8; SCH…

Free

Tri-county reports 134 cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced the tri-county area reported 134 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week.

+5
'Teaching moment'
Free

'Teaching moment'

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Responding to a call about a bear perched in a tree and then getting in position to tranquilize the animal in order to safely bring it down is all in a day's work for state game wardens.

Free

Tri-County reports 3 deaths, 120 cases over past week

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced Venango County reported two new virus-related deaths, Clarion County reported one additional death and the tri-county area reported 120 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week.

Free

Police seek man accused of assault

Franklin state police said they are searching for a man accused of violating a protection from abuse (PFA) order and simple assault in an incident that occurred in the 200 block of Mason Street in Rockland Township.

+3
Cold day on the track
Free

Cold day on the track

Three Franklin High School athletes recorded first-place finishes on the track Friday in the Oil Country Track and Field Invitational. Taking firsts for the Knights were Cade Adams and Magnum Vincent in the boys portion and Nadalie Latchaw in the girls.

+2
HELP WANTED
Free

HELP WANTED

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - More than 50 services, educational organizations and potential employers filled the Clarion Mall on Wednesday for an employment and education fair.

+5
Firefighter hurt after crashes
Free

Firefighter hurt after crashes

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A Clintonville volunteer firefighter was seriously injured Thursday when he was struck by a dump truck near the scene of an earlier pileup on the Emlenton Bridge that involved about a dozen vehicles.

Both lanes of I-80 reopen
Free

Both lanes of I-80 reopen

  • Updated

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said both the westbound and eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in the Emlenton area are now open.

Veteran PIAA official Ward honored for 50 years
Free

Veteran PIAA official Ward honored for 50 years

Steve Ward, a 1969 graduate of Cranberry High School, was honored recently for his 50 years of service as a PIAA official in the gymnasium at Moniteau High School where ironically, he officiated his first-ever varsity basketball game in the late 1970s.

Free

Local high school sports scores 4-20-21

SOFTBALL: Clarion 13, Forest Area 3 (5 inn.); Rocky Grove 22, Youngsville 0 (3 inn.); Hickory 17, Franklin 2 (3 inn.); Cranberry 17, Clarion-Limestone 6 (5 inn.); Karns City 18, A-C Valley 9; Keystone 12, Union 2 (6 inn.)

+2
Visitors' viewpoint
Free

Visitors' viewpoint

  • From staff reports

If first impressions mean anything, Two Mile Run County Park made a lasting one with a Pittsburgh-area couple over the past couple of days.

Together We Can wants '21 seniors to share views
Free

Together We Can wants '21 seniors to share views

  • By MARK OLIVER City editor

The faith-based Together We Can coalition, which organized several events last year in Venango County that raised local awareness of social justice issues, now wants to hear from high school seniors.