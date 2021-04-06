Police seek Knox man

KNOX — Knox police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Trenton Alan Hogue, 24, of Knox.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Hogue, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, an unclassified felony; three counts of possession of a controlled substance as an unclassified misdemeanor; and four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia as an unclassified misdemeanor.
Police filed the charges on March 26.
Anyone with any information concerning Hogue’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 814-797-1100.