Police seek man accused of assault

Franklin state police said they are searching for a man accused of violating a protection from abuse (PFA) order and simple assault in an incident that occurred in the 200 block of Mason Street in Rockland Township.
Police said a 35-year-old woman was assaulted by Thomas William Beighley, 52, who also violated a PFA order by making contact with the victim at about 9 p.m. Friday.
Charges were filed through District Judge Andrew Fish's office, who issued two arrest warrants for Beighley, police said.
Beighley's address of record is Sandy Lake, Mercer County, according to police.
Beighley, according to police, drives a white 2005 Honda Civic with Pennsylvania registration LBJ7607.
Police ask if anyone sees Beighley or knows of his whereabouts to call them at 814-676-6596.