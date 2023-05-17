Police seek suspect in Rural King burglary

Franklin state police are looking for a black male, possibly in his twenties or thirties, who forcibly entered Rural King in Sugarcreek and smashed a display case containing handguns at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday.
The male stole two AK47 style rifles from a display rack and fled the store on foot towards Front Street, police said.
The man was wearing a black mask, black pants, a black hoodie and white tennis shoes, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
Anyone who may have information about the incident can contact state police at (814) 676-6596.