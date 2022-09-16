Police seek theft suspect

Franklin state police said they are searching for a theft suspect who is accused of leaving Walmart in Cranberry Township with items and not paying for them.
Police said they were dispatched at about noon on Thursday to Walmart, where store loss prevention personnel reported a male was observed removing items from packaging and placing them into his clothing and into a duffel bag, and he then exited the store and fled on foot toward Route 322.
Police said they were told he returned to the parking lot a short time later and entered a white Ford sedan driven by a female; the vehicle then left in an unknown direction.
Police said the male suspect was wearing a blue Under Armor T-shirt, camo pants, camo hat, and glasses.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call Trooper Marvin at 814-676-6596.