Police seek theft suspect

Walmart theft suspect

Franklin state police said they are searching for a theft suspect who is accused of leaving Walmart in Cranberry Township with items and not paying for them.

Police said they were dispatched at about noon on Thursday to Walmart, where store loss prevention personnel reported a male was observed removing items from packaging and placing them into his clothing and into a duffel bag, and he then exited the store and fled on foot toward Route 322.

Police said they were told he returned to the parking lot a short time later and entered a white Ford sedan driven by a female; the vehicle then left in an unknown direction.

Police said the male suspect was wearing a blue Under Armor T-shirt, camo pants, camo hat, and glasses.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call Trooper Marvin at 814-676-6596.

Local high school sports scores 9-13-22

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Franklin 3, Wilmington 1; Greenville 3, Oil City 0; Clarion 3, Keystone 0; Rocky Grove 3, Farrell 1; Cranberry 3, Moniteau 0; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 3, Forest Area 0; North Clarion 3, Union 0 SCHOLASTIC GIRLS SOCCER: Franklin 11, Oil City 0; Forest Area 3, Keystone 1

Local high school sports scores 9-9-22

SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Oil City 52, North East 20; General McLane 46, Franklin 0; Central Clarion 43, Union/A-C Valley 6; Keystone 20, Brookville 19; Redbank Valley 28, Punxsutawney 14; Fort LeBoeuf 42, Titusville 20; Farrell 46, Grove City 15; Lakeview 51, Kennedy Catholic 14; Cochranton 22, …

Local high school sports scores 9-8-22

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Franklin 3, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 1; Clarion 3, Redbank Valley 0; Cranberry 3, Union 0; Commodore Perry 3, Rocky Grove 2; Keystone 3, Karns City 0

No newspaper today
No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Labor Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.

Weather draws out residents to enjoy pleasant, sunny day
Weather draws out residents to enjoy pleasant, sunny day

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

August wrapped up with a beautiful day on Wednesday, and though the crowds have thinned a bit with the start of school, several folks still turned out in downtown Franklin to enjoy the high-70s temperatures and end-of-summer sunshine.

Oilers drill Dragons
Oilers drill Dragons

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

WARREN — Friday night featured the unveiling of Warren’s newly installed turf at War Memorial Stadium, and Oil City’s football team didn’t wait long to break it in, churning up 416 yards on the ground en route to a 58-24 dismantling of the Dragons in the season and Region 4 opener for both squads.

Local high school football scores 8-26-22

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Oil City 58, Warren 24; Keystone 33, Coudersport 16; Redbank Valley 53, Smethport 8; Eisenhower 41, Cochranton 0; Avonworth 27, Grove City 7; Central Clarion 42, Brookville 7; Union/A-C Valley 27, Cameron County 14; Seneca 40, Lakeview 13; Maplewood 34, Saegertown 26

Oil City traffic light adjusted to ease congestion
Oil City traffic light adjusted to ease congestion

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Although traffic delays in Oil City continued Tuesday morning as a result of construction in the downtown area, the situation had improved compared with the delays that both motorists and police encountered Monday.

Cranberry pays tribute to Buckholtz
Cranberry pays tribute to Buckholtz

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

Rows of colorful classic cars lined the grass at Morrison Park on Saturday evening, and Bluegrass music and the aroma of grilled food filled the air.

Grove Hill Cemetery Tour
Grove Hill Cemetery Tour

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City residents who met unusual circumstances in their lives, as well as soldiers and businessmen, are among those being remembered this year in the Heritage Society of Oil City’s annual tour of Grove Hill Cemetery.

Update: No injuries in Franklin accident

According to Venango County 911, no one was injured this morning in a traffic accident at the intersection of Washington Crossing and Elk Street. Franklin police said two vehicles were involved.

Fair has its first queen
Fair has its first queen

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

A new competition has brought a little extra bling to the Venango County Fair this week.

Taste of Talent judges 'Sold' on Beichner
Taste of Talent judges 'Sold' on Beichner

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Hundreds of pairs of hands slapped together, signs rose in the air and supportive screams filled Franklin’s Bandstand Park after first-year competitor Kaleb Beichner, 17, of Shippenville, was declared the 13th annual Taste of Talent winner.