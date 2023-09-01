Sugarcreek Borough police are requesting the public’s help regarding two thefts that occurred Sunday at the Rural King store.
Police said in one incident an unknown male and female entered the store and walked to the boot section.
The male put on a new pair of boots, but never took them off, and the boot box was then placed in another part of the store, police said.
The two proceeded to the checkout line and purchased a few items but failed to pay for the boots, police said.
The other incident occurred when an unknown male entered the store and walked back to the BB gun section and picked up a few items and placed them in his pocket, police said.
The male then grabbed a box containing a BB gun and walked out of the store without paying for any of the items, according to police.
Anyone with information about either of the incidents is asked to contact Sugarcreek police at (814) 437-3703 or tcorbett@sugarcreekborough.us