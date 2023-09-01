Sugarcreek Borough police are requesting the public’s help regarding two thefts that occurred Sunday at the Rural King store.

Police said in one incident an unknown male and female entered the store and walked to the boot section.

The male put on a new pair of boots, but never took them off, and the boot box was then placed in another part of the store, police said.

The two proceeded to the checkout line and purchased a few items but failed to pay for the boots, police said.

The other incident occurred when an unknown male entered the store and walked back to the BB gun section and picked up a few items and placed them in his pocket, police said.

The male then grabbed a box containing a BB gun and walked out of the store without paying for any of the items, according to police.

Anyone with information about either of the incidents is asked to contact Sugarcreek police at (814) 437-3703 or tcorbett@sugarcreekborough.us

Local high school sports scores 8-28-23

SCHOLASTIC BOYS SOCCER: Franklin 0, Grove City 0 SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Franklin 3, Keystone 0; Commodore Perry 3, Oil City 0; Bethel Christian 3, Christian Life Academy 0

Tribute honors 'Coach Pat'
Tribute honors 'Coach Pat'

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The dedication ceremony for the Coach Pat Patterson sports complex at Oil City High School and a 22 push-up salute for “Coach Pat” was held Friday at the high school before the Oilers’ season-opening football game.

Local high school football scores 8-25-23

SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Oil City 76, Warren 0; Titusville 34, Franklin 16; Central Clarion 49, Brookville 27; Coudersport 36, Keystone 0; Cameron County 20, Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley 19; Redbank Valley 71, Smethport 7; Avonworth 35, Grove City 14; Lakeview 40, Seneca 25; Saegertown 26, Map…

Franklin High band ready for new year
Franklin High band ready for new year

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Though the weather brought some rain later, it didn’t rain on the Franklin Black Knights’ parade Wednesday morning during band practice at the high school football field.

Change coming on OC South Side business scene
Change coming on OC South Side business scene

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A building on Oil City’s South Side that has housed auto-related operations for nearly a century was sold recently and will be refurbished as a site for auctions.

Friends, colleagues describe Bailey's impact on her beloved town
Friends, colleagues describe Bailey's impact on her beloved town

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City’s BridgeFest celebration starts tonight, and anyone who joins the crowds gathering this evening and walking around town will see Kathy Bailey’s fingerprints everywhere — from the activity on the Center Street Bridge, the murals around the city and the businesses with spiffy facades.

Reno hears update on water dilemma
Reno hears update on water dilemma

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

With Reno’s water dilemma nearly 4 weeks old, about 100 frustrated residents turned out Monday evening to a town hall meeting at the Reno social hall that became heated once they began to air their grievances.

Scrubgrass Grange marks 60 years of serving up meals
Scrubgrass Grange marks 60 years of serving up meals

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

As the Venango County Fair entered its closing weekend, the Kiwanis Bowl arena was a busy bustle of equine activity on Friday morning, and the Scrubgrass Grange was just as busy as ever feeding folks at its Corner Cafe.

FedEx to close station in Sugarcreek
FedEx to close station in Sugarcreek

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

After about 25 years of operation in the area, the FedEx Ship Center station in Sugarcreek will close operations on Nov. 3.

Panel on the origins of the Venango County Fair unveiled
Panel on the origins of the Venango County Fair unveiled

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Amid the sounds of animals lowing, whinnying and bleating and the mouthwatering smells of fair food experienced by generations, the Venango County Fair celebrated its history Wednesday with the unveiling of a historical interpretive panel on the origins of the fair and of the Venango County …

Drum, bugle corps enjoys OC stop
Drum, bugle corps enjoys OC stop

The Genesis Drum and Bugle Corps of Austin, Texas, spent Friday evening through Tuesday morning at Oil City High School as guests of the Oil City School District, the Oiler Marching Band and band director Dan Cartwright.

Taste of Talent ends on a high note
Taste of Talent ends on a high note

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

After an incoming severe thunderstorm hastened last week’s proceedings at Taste of Talent, the final regular concert during Wednesday night’s pleasant weather proceeded at a more relaxed pace.

Marienville group wants all veterans graves to have wreaths
Marienville group wants all veterans graves to have wreaths

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

MARIENVILLE — Above the graves at the North Forest/St. Ann Cemeteries in Marienville fly 249 American flags. If a new committee is successful in December, each of the veterans’ graves will have a memorial wreath.

Coming Monday: Young entrepreneurs

Several business owners approximately age 30 or under represent a new generation in local area entrepreneurship, as they aspire to meet the Oil Region's needs and at the same time take control of their own financial future.

Big crowd turns out for VA clinic grand opening
Big crowd turns out for VA clinic grand opening

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A standing room only crowd of veterans and their families filled the new Venango County VA clinic Thursday for its grand opening, which was marked with a ribbon cutting and open house.

Taste of Talent postponed

Due to severe thunderstorms that are forecast to move into the area early this evening, Taste of Talent organizers have rescheduled tonight's event to July 19.

Evaluations underway in wake of prison escape
Evaluations underway in wake of prison escape

WARREN — The Warren County commissioners, in conjunction with the county's Prison Board, have met and reviewed data associated with the July 6 escape of Michael Burham, and have taken steps in addressing jail security, supporting the county's correction officers, and review of jail policies …