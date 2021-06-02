Police warn of tainted candy

Brookville police are urging the public to be aware of controlled substances disguised as everyday candy after an arrest on Monday.
According to police, officers stopped a Ford F150 on May 24 for an equipment violation, during which time a drug detecting canine indicated a locked toolbox appeared suspicious.
Police said they requested a search warrant and subsequently seized $1,800 in trafficking funds, counterfeit $100 bills, and a stolen firearm, in addition to 11 packages of marijuana, 51 packages of candies containing controlled substances, various waxes, pastes, and butters containing Tetrahydracannabinol (THC) and various drug-trafficking equipment.
The driver, a 33-year-old DuBois man, was arrested for the alleged violations.