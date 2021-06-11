Pools, beach welcome summer as gates are back open again

Ally-Karen Miller, aquatics director at the Franklin YMCA, checks the slide at the Mller Sibley Pool on Thursday to make sure it is ready for opening day on Sunday. (By Laura O'Neil)

Now that school is out and the hot weather is here, local pools and parks are welcoming summer with open arms and open gates.

The Oil City and Franklin municipal pools and Crosby Beach at Two Mile Run County Park are all kicking off the summer season this weekend. And officials and patrons alike are looking forward to a return to normal after last year's unusual COVID summer.

The James A. Nelles Memorial Swimming Pool at the Hasson Heights complex in Oil City will open at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Jason Herman, director of water services for the City of Oil City, said the city was able to find enough lifeguards and concession stand workers for the summer.

"That has always been a concern and a struggle," said Herman, "It took Titusville, Oil City and a little bit of Cranberry, but we mustered up enough lifeguards. We are fully staffed and ready to go."

The pool will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday until the season ends Aug. 29.

The facility also offers rentals for groups on Saturdays and Sundays from 6 to 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, following renovations last year, the Miller Sibley pool in Franklin will open for the season at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Both the boys and girls locker rooms were upgraded with a fresh coat of paint on the floors, along with other improvements.

"There was a section of the changing stalls in the girls side in the center that was getting really bad and we had those removed," said Ally-Karen Miller, aquatics director at the Franklin YMCA which oversees the pool operations. "It looks really nice in there," she added.

The boys locker room also got a facelift with some of the bench legs being replaced and the floors repainted.

The Miller Sibley pool will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. every day except Wednesday, when it will be open from 1 to 7 p.m.

The pool also offers free swimming lessons to anyone 5 and older from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

"We're just really excited to be able to open up again," said Miller.

At Two Mile Run County Park, Crosby Beach was open last weekend to help folks beat the heat.

About 100 guests were at the beach both Saturday and Sunday, park director Luke Kauffman said.

"We looked at the weather forecast a week out and decided to open if the weather was nice," said Kauffman. "The hot weather had all kinds of people out here looking to cool down."

The beach will open for the season Saturday with regular hours of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and noon to 5 p.m Monday through Friday.

Kauffman added that the park is planning a series of family days and activities that will take place over the summer at Crosby Beach.

