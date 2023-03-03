The Cranberry Mall is suffering another blow as anchor store Joann Fabric has announced it is closing its doors at the mall in May.

May 14 is the tentative last day for the store to stay open, and liquidation sales will start after March 26, store manager Kiersten Dunn said Thursday afternoon.

“Until March 26, we’ll just have regular Joann sales,” Dunn said, adding that they will also start shipping out some of their merchandise to other nearby Joanns during that time.

The decision to close the mall outlet was made by Joann’s corporate headquarters on Feb. 10, and it came suddenly, Dunn said.

“It wasn’t planned,” she said. She noted that the Joann headquarters reviews its stores every November, and at its last review in November 2022, the Joann’s at the Cranberry Mall was “deemed profitable.”

“I have an employee who has worked here for 25 years, and they said it was the best winter they’ve ever seen here,” Dunn said.

While she said there are things she doesn’t know or isn’t permitted to discuss, she said she did know the closure is “because of the mall.”

In addition, the store has experienced some issues with roof leaks over the past year, which damaged some of the merchandise in the store.

“Almost a year ago, a whole panel collapsed from saturation and took out a rack of patterns,” Dunn said of the ceiling panels. “We had a whole trail of missing panels for at least a few months. The customers could see that--it was very much out in the open.”

She added that there was dripping onto an electrical box in the store, and “we had some splashback on our sewing machines.”

That leak has since been fixed, she said.

As for whether Joann would look for an alternate location in the area, Dunn said she had been told that corporate headquarters were “looking into all options,” but that “right now, it’s looking like we’d have to triple our inventory to relocate in the area,” which wouldn’t be a feasible business model for the area.

She thought that might have to do with the size of available spaces to rent.

Once the Cranberry Mall Joann Fabrics is gone, customers will have to travel roughly 50 miles to reach any of the three nearest Joann outlets — which are in Meadville, Butler, and Dubois.

“We’re all sad to go,” Dunn said, adding that Joann’s has been a great community resource, frequently serving the Amish, local churches who make blankets for donations, and even the Barrow-Civic Theatre.

Customer Susie Blair, who lives two miles away from the mall and was having a conversation with another customer in the store on Thursday afternoon, said “we’re just bemoaning the fact that there’s not another store here. You have to go so far,” she said.

To go to Butler or Meadville “becomes a journey,” she said. “You can’t say, ‘I’m just running over to the mall’.”

Jeff Clark, a manager at the Cranberry Mall, told the newspaper Thursday that the mall management team had no comments.

Telephone calls were made by the newspaper Thursday afternoon to the real estate manager for the Joann Fabrics corporation and to California-based Oakwood Management Group, which owns the mall, but the calls weren’t returned as of 5 p.m. Thursday.

Oakwood remains in the process of finalizing the mall’s sale to Florida-based Dundas Real Estate.

HELEN FIELDING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at helenfielding.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-677-8374.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Oilers, Knights shine at D10 swim meet
Free

Oilers, Knights shine at D10 swim meet

GENEVA, Ohio — Friday turned out to be a medal-filled opener for both Oil City and Franklin in the PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships held at the Spire Institute. The Oilers earned five medals overall and the Knights had four.

Knights 3-peat as D10 champs!
Free

Knights 3-peat as D10 champs!

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

It’s not easy to beat a team three times in one season. It’s even harder to win three consecutive District 10 titles.

Free

Local high school sports scores 3-1-23

SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: District 9 Class 1A semifinals -- Union 51, DuBois Central Catholic 48; District 9 Class 2A semifinals -- Clarion-Limestone 47, Karns City 43

Free

Local high school sports scores 2-28-23

SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: District 10 Class 3A semifinals -- Oil City 38, Seneca 36; Franklin 52, Fairview 40; District 10 Class 1A semifinals -- Farrell 64, Rocky Grove 55; District 10 Class 4A semifinals -- Grove City 57, Harbor Creek 43

Free

Missing Oil City Girl Found

Oil City police Chief Dave Ragon confirmed Sophia Steinman, 17, of Oil City, was found safe in Warren on Thursday evening.

Girl collecting 500 pairs of shoes
Free

Girl collecting 500 pairs of shoes

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

An Oil City girl is taking a project from her religious education classes and running with it as she aims to collect 500 pairs of shoes single-handedly to donate to people in need.

Inclusion Library comes to Oil City Library
Free

Inclusion Library comes to Oil City Library

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Anyone who’s been in the Oil City Library these days may have noticed there’s a brand new collection on the shelves by the card catalog — and it isn’t books, movies or audiobooks.

Business Review Coming Friday
Free

Business Review Coming Friday

The 83rd annual edition of the Business Review and Forecast will be published with Friday’s newspaper. Here is a sampling of what you will find in this year’s edition, which spotlights local business, industry, government and schools.

Free

Local high school sports scores 2-14-23

BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 87, Conneaut Area 13; Warren 60, Oil City 46; Jamestown 59, Rocky Grove 50; C-L 65, Cranberry 44; Clarion 63, A-C Valley 43; Redbank Valley 46, Keystone 38; Karns City 48, Moniteau 46 (2OT); Venango Catholic 78, CLA 60; Cochranton 61, Youngsville 40; Grove City 63, …

OC's Knox selected to All-USA Today team
Free

OC's Knox selected to All-USA Today team

After a season in which he made national news, Oil City running back Ethen Knox has collected another national award by being named to the 2022-23 All-USA Today High School Sports Awards Offensive Football Team on Monday.

Free

Local high school sports scores 2-9-23

BOYS BASKETBALL: Keystone 56, Cranberry 44; Clarion 84, Forest Area 8; Redbank Valley 53, Moniteau 38; Karns City 64, C-L 46; Tidioute Charter 57, Venango Catholic 56

Franklin woman hates cold, but fulfills her plunge challenge
Free

Franklin woman hates cold, but fulfills her plunge challenge

(Editor’s note: The following story is a first-person account from Leigh-Anne Williams of Franklin, who does some freelance photography work for the newspaper, about her adventures Saturday participating in the Polar Plunge at Two Mile Run County Park.)

Free

Local high school sports scores 2-7-23

BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 82, Titusville 50; Oil City 60, 46; Kennedy Catholic 45, Rocky Grove 23; North Clarion 56, Keystone 38; C-L 60, Moniteau 29; Union City 45, Cochranton 44; Grove City 59, Sharon 44

Knights slay Dragons at the Castle
Free

Knights slay Dragons at the Castle

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After taking over sole possession of first place in Region 6 following an emotional win over rival Oil City earlier in the week, Franklin’s boys basketball team was looking to solidify its position atop the region standings with a season sweep over visiting Warren on Friday night at the Castle.

Free

Local high school sports scores 2-3-23

BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 69, Warren 48; Oil City 75, Titusville 55; Rocky Grove 58, Cochranton 38; Moniteau 56, Cranberry 46; North Clarion 51, A-C Valley 39; Karns City 62, Redbank Valley 38; Clarion-Limestone 68, Keystone 46; Union 76, Forest Area 10; Ridgway 58, Venango Catholic 15; Grov…

Free

Local high school sports scores 2-2-23

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Warren 47, Franklin 17; Oil City 37, Corry 32 (OT); Cambridge Springs 76, Rocky Grove 16; Moniteau 69, Cranberry 37; North Clarion 52, A-C Valley 19; Redbank Valley 55, Karns City 27; Keystone 62, C-L 52; Cochranton 49, Saegertown 20; Sharpsville 34, Grove City 24; Lakeview…

Free

Local high school sports scores 2-1-23

BOYS BASKETBALL: Cranberry 48, Commodore Perry 46; Clarion-Limestone 78, Union 60; Keystone 61, Forest Area 22; Karns City 64, North Clarion 55; Moniteau 61, Laurel 43

Free

Local high school sports scores 1-31-23

SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 67, Oil City 51; Rocky Grove 61, Commodore Perry 55; Clarion-Limestone 50, Clarion 42; Cochranton 53, Maplewood 50 (OT); Grove City 61, Slippery Rock 43; Christian Life Academy 43, Venango Catholic 40

Free

Local high school sports scores 1-30-23

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Franklin 34, Corry 30 OT; Oil City 38, Meadville 35; Cochranton 48, Rocky Grove 8; Keystone 39, Union 17; Brockway 49, Forest Area 19; Grove City 56, Sharon 42; Mercer 31, Lakeview 29

Abramovic says priorities announcement went well
Free

Abramovic says priorities announcement went well

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Venango County Commissioner Albert Abramovic, who is the president of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, said last week’s announcement in Harrisburg of 2023 priorities from the Commissioners Association went “incredibly well.”

Oilers, Knights pad win streaks
Free

Oilers, Knights pad win streaks

WARREN — Oil City’s Cam VanWormer buried a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer Friday night to lift the Oilers past homestanding Warren, 60-58, in a Region 6 boys basketball classic.