Portion of Interstate 80 closed

Interstate 80 eastbound is closed between exit 64 — Clarion/New Bethlehem Route 66 south —to Exit 70 Strattanville — Route 322 due to a camper rollover, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Both lanes are blocked near mile marker 70. Estimated reopen time is 1:15 but could change.
Tags
Interstate 80 eastbound is closed between exit 64 — Clarion/New Bethlehem Route 66 south —to Exit 70 Strattanville — Route 322 due to a camper rollover, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Both lanes are blocked near mile marker 70. Estimated reopen time is 1:15 but c…
Route 28 in Redbank Township is closed in both directions due to a crash, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The closure is between the intersection of Route 28 with Macadam Road, Shannondale Road and Dewey Road.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania schools need a statewide requirement that students in classrooms wear masks as protection against the coronavirus, Gov. Tom Wolf wrote in a letter Wednesday to legislative leaders.
- By LUKA KRNETA News editor
- Updated
Pittsburgh man dies in Clarion County crash
- Luka Krneta
-
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine today, a milestone that could lift public confidence in the shots and spur more companies, universities and local governments to make vaccinations mandatory.
A section of Route 8 (North Seneca Street) in Oil City will close to through traffic from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3 for railroad track repairs.
The Clarion/New Bethlehem eastbound ramp of Interstate 80 (exit 64) will be closed through Monday as part of an ongoing resurfacing project for I-80 in Clarion County.
Accident reduces portion of I-80 to 1 lane
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Clarion, Forest, Venango and surrounding counties until 8 p.m. tonight. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected Wednesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred move through the region, according to NWS. He…
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
A team of about 12 cyclists will set out next weekend on a 100-mile bike ride from Oil City to Pittsburgh in honor of an Oil City native who was killed in Iraq in 2007.
Young's Tires, which is marking its 60th year as a family-owned enterprise, has changed hands.
Route 428 has been reopened in Oakland Township, according to a news release from PennDOT.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health is directing vaccine providers to support COVID-19 vaccination clinics at institutions of higher education and K-12 schools.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
It may not be what people think of first when they envision a county fair, but the Venango County Fair Demolition Derby drew an enormous crowd, with people packing the bleachers in the grandstand and pit areas starting an hour before the event began.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The children of two crew members of the Beach City Baby, a C-53 that was in North Africa during World War II, came to see the plane their fathers flew at Saturday's Fly In/Cruise In at Venango Regional Airport.
As of 5:15 p.m., a portion of Bredinsburg Road in Cranberry Township is closed as the result of a one-vehicle crash, according to Venango County 911.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Every seat was filled Thursday in Oil City Council chambers as friends and family of six EMTs and paramedics from the Oil City Fire Department and Community Ambulance Service were honored for their quick response to a cardiac arrest in the city.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
"It always rains once, every year," Venango County Fair Board secretary Penny Buckholtz said Wednesday about the weather at the fair.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
The Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin will return to regularly scheduled performances Friday with the production "Together Again for the First Time."
HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf today announced state employees in state health care facilities and high-risk congregate care facilities will be required to be either fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 7 or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, according to a news release from Wolf's office. A…
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
At 13 years old, Travis Burrows, of Dempseytown, stood at the Butler County Fair and watched world champion carver Dennis Beech carve a figure into a log with a chainsaw, and was transfixed.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
This weekend will showcase a taste of what Franklin has to offer as popular food and music events return.
- From staff reports
-
Swimmers have been enjoying the nice summer weather this week at area pools.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
A Franklin landmark is on its way to becoming a hub for robotics, drones and computer science education for students.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Restorations on the Beach City Baby, a 1942 Douglas C-53 that served in active combat in Europe and North Africa during World War II, are almost complete.
Franklin police said they received a report on Monday about a teenage girl who is missing from her home.
Rebecca L. Harrington, 74, of Franklin, died July 1, 2021.
The right lane of Interstate 80 eastbound remains from the Interstate 79 interchange to the Exit 24 (Route 173, Grove City, Sandy Lake) as clean up continues following an early morning crash, according to PennDOT. The lane restriction is expected to be lifted later today.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Last week, nine girls stood in the Central Avenue Plaza in Oil City waiting to hear who would win the title Oil Heritage Queen 2021.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
The Venango County Substance Abuse Program "chalked up" recovery to informing the community at Wednesday's Chalk Talk outside the Franklin Public Library.
CLARION — Clarion County law enforcement agencies have become suspicious that pills appearing to be legitimate prescription medication are actually fentanyl.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - The Clarion County Fair hosted the Keystone Mini-Mods Tuesday night with the key word being modified.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The Miller-Sibley pavilion in Franklin was filled Saturday as Jack and Therese Moran's family and friends came from Colorado, Wisconsin, Michigan, Chicago, Ohio and Pennsylvania to celebrate the couple's 73-year wedding anniversary.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Fourteen puppies and eight adult dogs - all aboard an air-conditioned truck - completed a four-day journey from Texas to Venango County, arriving at Precious Paws Animal Rescue on Wednesday evening.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil City Main Street Program has put out a public input survey that will be used to create a set of voluntary design guidelines for older buildings in Oil City's three National Register listed historic districts.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Ice cream is returning to the top of the hill in Franklin as the former Dairy Queen location along Route 8 is reopening as Maurer's Brain Freeze.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
A number of local officials, county employees and a representative from the Department of Environmental Protection attended Friday's open house and ribbon cutting for the new Venango County Community Recycling Center near Venango Regional Airport.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
For 20 years, Clarion University's Office of Continuing Education has provided the Kids In College summer enrichment program at the university's Venango Campus in Oil City.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Taste of Talent had a rousing kickoff Wednesday after the popular Franklin event was delayed for two straight weeks due to weather.
The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Board of Governors approved an integration plan that combines six universities into two entities, including Clarion with Edinboro and California, by a unanimous vote.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Lawyer: R. Kelly gained weight, lost money ahead of trial
-
BridgeFest jams Oil City
-
Vicente Fernandez remains hospitalized after fall at ranch
-
'I know some of you hate it'
-
2 Oil City police officers assaulted
-
Two people charged with endangering welfare of children
-
Portion of Route 8 in Oil City to close
-
1 flown to hospital after Route 257 crash
-
Family's longtime tire business changes hands
-
Celebrating some forgotten Oil City sports heroes
Bulletin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
2006 Freightliner 100’ crane 30 ton. 2019 250x Bandit chi…
Accepting applications for a Seasonal Rest Area Attendant…
Franklin 1376 Pittsburgh Road Multi-family sale Fri-Sat 8…
Looking For Full Time Carpenter’s Helper. Driver’s Licens…
Lost Border Collie - Male, Brown, Cooperstown area - Gent…
Baughman’s Market - Peaches, Sweet Corn, Apples, Mellons.…
Peaches, early gala and honeycrisp, summer rambo apples a…
-Petersheim’s- Peaches (Bounty, Loring, White & Donut…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
2 Oil City police officers assaulted
-
Two people charged with endangering welfare of children
-
1 flown to hospital after Route 257 crash
-
2 injured in Halyday Run Road crash
-
Woman threatens man at President
-
Cranberry Township garage fire investigated
-
OC man killed in Halyday Run crash
-
Man facing charges for threatening woman
-
Oil City burglary charges
-
Barber's Orchard burglary
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Man, woman decapitated after car slams into big rig on 5 Freeway in California
-
Giuliani seeks to limit what feds see on his electronics
-
What's wrong with Arizona's 2020 audit? A lot, experts say
-
How Trump-hating California got a slate of recall candidates who supported Trump
-
R. Kelly’s tour manager will take the stand against singer, but doesn’t think he deserves prison
-
Florida hasn’t applied for $820 million in federal food assistance for children
-
Georgia governor to lay out new COVID plans as cases surge
-
Recall candidate Larry Elder draws fire for N-word comedy clip
-
As cases climb, GOP lawmakers try to ban vaccine mandates
-
After years of suspicion, reckoning for high-flying R. Kelly