A portion of Route 322 is closed due to a two-vehicle crash that occurred this morning in Shippenville.
Clarion County 911 said the crash was reported at about 7 a.m. near the Route 322 intersection with Route 208.
Route 322 is closed in both directions from the intersection with Route 66 in Paint Township and the intersection with Route 208, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The roadway had been expected to reopen at noon, PennDOT said.
Clarion state police, Shippenville Volunteer Fire Department and Shippenville Ambulance responded, 911 said.