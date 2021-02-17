Portion of Route 66 closed

Route 66 in Paint Township, Clarion County, is closed in both directions from the intersection of Breniman Road to the intersection of Steiner Road as the result of an oversized load that brought down power lines and a pole across the highway, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. It is not known when the road will reopen.
Tags
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
Route 66 in Paint Township, Clarion County, is closed in both directions from the intersection of Breniman Road to the intersection of Steiner Road as the result of an oversized load that brought down power lines and a pole across the highway, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Tran…
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
A 17-year-old girl was found in Barkeyville Tuesday morning after she was abducted Monday night in North Tonawanda, New York, according to both Franklin state police and North Tonawanda police in New York.
- Updated
Due to winter weather conditions, the following schools have issued two-hour delays or will hold instruction remotely Tuesday, Feb. 16:
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Turnpike is advising motorists of complete, systemwide vehicle restrictions slated to go into effect at 6 p.m. today.
INDIANA, Pa. — Due to the severity of the winter storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation today has temporarily reduced the speed limit on Interstate 80 from the Ohio state line through Clearfield County.
- Updated
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health didn’t provide a COVID-19 cases update Monday, but regular updates will resume today.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 40 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 1 a.m. Monday through 1 p.m. Tuesday. Heavy snow is expected with accumulations of 6 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of a glaze to around one tenth of an inch possible. Travel could be very difficult. Hazardo…
SHARON - Franklin's Hayden Adams equaled his career high with 25 points - 22 of which came in the first half - while Easton Fulmer added 18 points Friday night as the Knights crushed homestanding Sharon, 76-28 in a Region 4 boys basketball matchup.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 19 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one additional virus-related death from Venango County.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
The Valentine's Day observance on Sunday is traditionally a time of flowers, candy and cards.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 19 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three additional virus-related deaths from Clarion County.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The owners of the landmark Log Cabin Restaurant in Seneca want to rebuild following a fire late Sunday night that gutted the interior of the business.
HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Monday announced six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area.
- By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer
-
Fountain Park was bustling on Saturday when droves of people turned out for the annual Franklin On Ice.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 49 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Forest County.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
As schools have transitioned between virtual and hybrid learning at different times over the last several months, the United Way of Venango County's five learning hubs in the county have been helping students who are struggling with remote learning.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 35 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.
Route 322 is reopened in Canal Township, Venango County, according to PennDOT. It was closed due to a crash.
- Ryan Kunselman Staff writer
-
When it comes to a rivalry game, you can throw the records out the window. All bets are off. Anything can happen.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
A software engineer from New Jersey is on a buying spree for multi-story buildings in Oil City's North Side business district.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 17 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, along with one new virus-related death from both Venango and Clarion counties.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 43 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Venango County.
- From staff reports
-
The Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to saving jobs and supporting small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 and civil unrest crises, announced Monday that through a partnership with the Clarion County Economic Development Corp. it has received a $60,000 donation from the Clar…
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has restored the speed limit on Interstate 80 from the Ohio State line to Exit 45 (Route 478, Emlenton/St Petersburg) in Clarion County.
The following school districts will be closed today, Monday, Feb. 1:
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
MARIENVILLE - Since Marienville and snowmobiles have been synonymous for more than 50 years, it was no surprise when dozens of enthusiasts turned up at Ray's Hot Spot on Saturday.
Charles W. "Charley" Newton, 79, of Hannasville, Canal Township, died Jan. 1, 2021.
The following school districts will be operating on a two-hour delay tomorrow, Monday, Feb. 1.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 79 new cases of COVID-19, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion and Forest counties each.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Labor & Industry said there have been multiple attempts by fraudsters to obtain individuals’ personal and confidential information through fake Facebook pages.
HARRISBURG – The state Department of Health on Saturday announced 55 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related deaths from Clarion and Forest counties each.
Three people were found dead early Saturday morning after a fire destroyed a home at 2 E. Bissell Ave. in Oil City.
- By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer
-
Sugarcreek Borough said goodbye to the final two members of what staff members have dubbed "the original crew" during a retirement celebration Friday.
Interstate 80 westbound is now open to traffic in both lanes. A portion of the interstate between the Strattanville and New Bethlehem exits was closed earlier due to a crash involving multiple tractor trailers.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Schools delay, change to remote due to weather
-
Franklin native battling ALS is getting boost from friends
-
Ziegler rolls historic 300 game at Seneca
-
Stimulus Q&A: Who gets $1,400 and when? Can my stimulus money be garnished for debts?
-
Arson suspected
-
OC woman to turn 103 this week
-
Toomey's stance infuriates area Republicans
-
Log Cabin owners want to rebuild
-
Interior of Log Cabin Restaurant 'burnt out'
-
Junkyard owner found in contempt
Bulletin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Job Postings One (1) School Police Officer Position: Empl…
Queen adjustable bed - fairly new - $1000 negotiable. Cal…
We thank all of you who were so supportive during the rec…
$100 Reward Lost (2) 25’ tie down chains and 1 set of tir…
Complete Locksmith course with manuals & blanks, etc.…
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…
The Venango Technology Center is accepting proposals for …
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Ziegler rolls historic 300 game at Seneca
-
Oilers win at home; McFarland sparks She-Wolves
-
Scholastic basketball
-
Adams sparkles as Knights rout Tigers
-
Knights drain 17 treys in 88-58 rout of Grape Pickers
-
Scoreboard for 2-11-21
-
She-Wolves clip Vikings
-
Scoreboard for 2-13-21
-
Oilers sweep Farrell; Knights drop pair
-
Knights slay Dragons
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Venango inmate charged after drugs found
-
Woman hit by vehicle is Franklin official
-
OC man accused of running from police
-
Man accused of threatening co-defendant in drug case
-
Cranberry Township crash
-
Man accused of strangling woman waives hearing
-
Thursday crashes
-
Woman facing more retail theft charges
-
2 arrested on several drug charges after OC stop
-
Franklin man charged after motel incident
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Officials: Chauvin was ready to plead to 3rd-degree murder
-
Deadly tornado in North Carolina; bitter cold sweeps Plains
-
At Camp David retreat, Biden hangs out, shows he's got game
-
Gina Carano fired from 'Mandalorian' after social media post
-
South Carolina considers breaking up public health agency
-
Herrera Beutler urges 'patriots' to talk about Trump call
-
The superspreaders behind top COVID-19 conspiracy theories
-
Biden views Valentine's Day decorations on WH lawn
-
White House aide resigns after threatening reporter
-
Executioners sanitized accounts of deaths in federal cases