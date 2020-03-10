All lanes of Route 8 southbound in Venango County are closed from the exit for Route 308 (Bullion/Pearl) to the on-ramp for Interstate 80 in Barkeyville due to metal shavings on the roadway, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The roadway is expected to reopen later today once cleanup is complete.
Most Viewed Articles
-
2 Oil City schools students in self-isolation
-
Police release details on fatal truck-buggy crash
-
Details released in OC raid; 1 man charged
-
Man facing several sex assault charges
-
Authorities converge at OC location
-
Police investigate death
-
Your guide to the new TheDerrick.com
-
Police: Coroner called to crash scene
-
Sugarcreek council updated on work at original Kmart
-
Five area wrestlers remain alive in state tourney