Positive cases by county

As of noon Friday, there were 2,218 cases statewide in 50 of Pennsylvania's 67 counties, according to the state Department of Health.
There are now 22 deaths, including one in Butler County.
The following is county-by-county breakdown:
Adams, 8; Allegheny, 158 (2 deaths); Armstrong, 1; Beaver, 14; Berks, 65; Blair, 1; Bradford, 2; Bucks, 124; Butler, 26 (1 death); Cambria, 1; Carbon, 2; Centre, 11; Chester, 107; Clarion, 1; Clearfield, 2; Columbia, 3; Crawford, 1; Cumberland, 16; Dauphin, 18; Delaware, 185 (3 deaths); Erie, 7; Fayette, 9; Franklin, 5; Greene, 4; Indiana, 2; Juniata, 1; Lackawanna, 35 (2 deaths); Lancaster, 33; Lawrence, 4; Lebanon, 12; Lehigh, 93 (2 deaths); Luzerne, 55 (2 deaths); Lycoming, 2; Mercer, 4; Monroe, 98 (2 deaths); Montgomery, 374 (3 deaths); Montour, 4; Northampton, 79 (3 deaths); Northumberland, 1; Philadelphia, 530 (2 deaths); Pike, 23; Potter, 1; Schuylkill, 13; Somerset, 2; Susquehanna, 1; Union, 1; Warren, 1; Washington, 14; Wayne, 6; Westmoreland, 30; York, 29.
Updated 3/27/20 @ 12:30 p.m.