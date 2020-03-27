Positive cases by county

Coronavirus cases in western Pennsylvania as of 12 p.m. March 27, 2020.

As of noon Friday, there were 2,218 cases statewide in 50 of Pennsylvania's 67 counties, according to the state Department of Health.

There are now 22 deaths, including one in Butler County.

The following is county-by-county breakdown:

Adams, 8; Allegheny, 158 (2 deaths); Armstrong, 1; Beaver, 14; Berks, 65; Blair, 1; Bradford, 2; Bucks, 124; Butler, 26 (1 death); Cambria, 1; Carbon, 2; Centre, 11; Chester, 107; Clarion, 1; Clearfield, 2; Columbia, 3; Crawford, 1; Cumberland, 16; Dauphin, 18; Delaware, 185 (3 deaths); Erie, 7; Fayette, 9; Franklin, 5; Greene, 4; Indiana, 2; Juniata, 1; Lackawanna, 35 (2 deaths); Lancaster, 33; Lawrence, 4; Lebanon, 12; Lehigh, 93 (2 deaths); Luzerne, 55 (2 deaths); Lycoming, 2; Mercer, 4; Monroe, 98 (2 deaths); Montgomery, 374 (3 deaths); Montour, 4; Northampton, 79 (3 deaths); Northumberland, 1; Philadelphia, 530 (2 deaths); Pike, 23; Potter, 1; Schuylkill, 13; Somerset, 2; Susquehanna, 1; Union, 1; Warren, 1; Washington, 14; Wayne, 6; Westmoreland, 30; York, 29.

Updated 3/27/20 @ 12:30 p.m.

