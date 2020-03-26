Positive cases by county

As of noon Thursday, there are 1,687 cases statewide in 48 of Pennsylvania's 67 counties, according to the state Department of Health.
There are now a total of 16 deaths, including one in Butler County.
The following is county-by-county breakdown:
Adams, 7; Allegheny, 133 (2 deaths); Armstrong, 1; Beaver, 13; Berks, 36; Blair, 1; Bradford, 2; Bucks, 107; Butler, 19 (1 death); Cambria, 1; Carbon, 2; Centre, 9; Chester, 84; Clearfield, 2; Columbia, 3; Crawford, 1; Cumberland, 15; Dauphin, 13; Delaware, 156 (1 death); Erie, 4; Fayette, 8; Franklin, 5; Greene, 3; Indiana, 1; Juniata, 1; Lackawanna, 28 (2 death); Lancaster, 21; Lawrence, 1; Lebanon, 4; Lehigh, 63 (1 death); Luzerne, 36 (1 death); Lycoming, 1; Mercer, 3; Monroe, 67 (2 deaths); Montgomery, 282 (2 deaths); Montour, 4; Northampton, 56 (3 deaths); Philadelphia, 402 (1 death); Pike, 15; Potter, 1; Schuylkill, 9; Somerset, 2; Susquehanna, 1; Warren, 1; Washington, 12; Wayne, 6; Westmoreland, 24; York, 21.