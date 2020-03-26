Positive cases by county

Coronavirus cases in western Pennsylvania as of 12 p.m. March 26, 2020.

As of noon Thursday, there are 1,687 cases statewide in 48 of Pennsylvania's 67 counties, according to the state Department of Health.

There are now a total of 16 deaths, including one in Butler County.

The following is county-by-county breakdown:

Adams, 7; Allegheny, 133 (2 deaths); Armstrong, 1; Beaver, 13; Berks, 36; Blair, 1; Bradford, 2; Bucks, 107; Butler, 19 (1 death); Cambria, 1; Carbon, 2; Centre, 9; Chester, 84; Clearfield, 2; Columbia, 3; Crawford, 1; Cumberland, 15; Dauphin, 13; Delaware, 156 (1 death); Erie, 4; Fayette, 8; Franklin, 5; Greene, 3; Indiana, 1; Juniata, 1; Lackawanna, 28 (2 death); Lancaster, 21; Lawrence, 1; Lebanon, 4; Lehigh, 63 (1 death); Luzerne, 36 (1 death); Lycoming, 1; Mercer, 3; Monroe, 67 (2 deaths); Montgomery, 282 (2 deaths); Montour, 4; Northampton, 56 (3 deaths); Philadelphia, 402 (1 death); Pike, 15; Potter, 1; Schuylkill, 9; Somerset, 2; Susquehanna, 1; Warren, 1; Washington, 12; Wayne, 6; Westmoreland, 24; York, 21.

