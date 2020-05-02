Positive cases by county

Adams, 141 (4 deaths); Allegheny, 1,333 (102 deaths); Armstrong, 52 (2 deaths); Beaver, 435 (68 deaths); Bedford, 24 (1 death); Berks, 2,810 (118 deaths); Blair, 23; Bradford, 35 (2 deaths); Bucks, 3,182 (237 deaths); Butler, 180 (6 deaths); Cambria, 32 (1 death); Cameron, 1; Carbon, 182 (15 deaths); Centre, 96 (1 death); Chester, 1,496 (117 deaths); Clarion, 23 (1 death); Clearfield, 16; Clinton, 34; Columbia, 290 (13 deaths); Crawford, 19; Cumberland, 365 (17 deaths); Dauphin, 617 (25 deaths); Delaware, 3,999 (255 deaths); Elk, 4; Erie, 90 (2 deaths); Fayette, 82 (4 deaths); Forest, 7; Franklin, 325 (8 deaths); Fulton, 6; Greene, 27; Huntingdon, 48; Indiana, 63 (4 deaths); Jefferson, 6; Juniata, 84 (1 death); Lackawanna, 968 (83 deaths); Lancaster, 1,904 (112 deaths); Lawrence, 65 (6 deaths); Lebanon, 710 (10 deaths); Lehigh, 2,896 (83 deaths); Luzerne, 2,211 (97 deaths); Lycoming, 81 (1 death); McKean, 6; Mercer, 66 (1 death); Mifflin, 38; Monroe, 1,165 (55 deaths); Montgomery, 4,487 (369 deaths); Montour, 49; Northampton, 2,182 (94 deaths); Northumberland, 98; Perry, 33 (1 death); Philadelphia, 12,948 (422 deaths); Pike, 394 (15 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 384 (7 deaths); Snyder, 33 (1 death); Somerset, 29 (1 death); Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 84 (9 deaths); Tioga, 16 (1 death); Union, 38; Venango, 7; Warren, 1; Washington, 118 (2 deaths); Wayne, 104 (5 deaths); Westmoreland, 396 (26 deaths); Wyoming, 25 (2 deaths); York, 664(11 deaths)
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (1%), 19-24 (6%), 25-49 (38%), 50-64 (27%), 65-plus (27%)