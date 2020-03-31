Positive cases by county

As of noon Tuesday, there are 4,843 cases statewide in 60 of Pennsylvania's 67 counties, according to the state Department of Health. There are now 63 deaths, including two in Butler County. The statistics provided by the state and those provided from area health systems could vary.
The following is a county-by-county breakdown:
Adams, 9; Allegheny, 325 (2 deaths); Armstrong, 5; Beaver, 52 (1 death); Bedford, 2; Berks, 110; Blair, 4; Bradford, 7; Bucks, 286 (3 deaths); Butler, 60 (2 deaths); Cambria, 2; Cameron, 1; Carbon, 17 (1 death); Centre, 26; Chester, 159 (1 death); Clarion, 3; Clearfield, 4; Columbia, 7; Crawford, 5; Cumberland, 36 (1 death); Dauphin, 45 (1 death); Delaware, 338 (5 deaths); Erie, 14; Fayette, 14; Franklin, 19; Greene, 9; Huntingdon, 1; Indiana, 9; Juniata, 3; Lackawanna, 78 (3 deaths); Lancaster, 123 (3 deaths); Lawrence, 13 (2 death); Lebanon, 28; Lehigh, 272 (4 deaths); Luzerne, 212 (4 deaths); Lycoming, 6; McKean, 1; Mercer, 8; Mifflin, 2; Monroe, 236 (7 deaths); Montgomery, 570 (6 deaths); Montour, 9; Northampton, 245 (5 deaths); Northumberland, 1; Perry, 1; Philadelphia, 1,197 (10 deaths); Pike, 48 (1 death); Potter, 2; Schuylkill, 38; Snyder, 2 (1 death); Somerset, 2; Susquehanna, 1; Tioga, 2; Union, 4; Venango, 3; Warren, 1; Washington, 33; Wayne, 10; Westmoreland, 61; York, 66.
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (1%), 19-24 (10%), 25-49 (41%), 50-64 (29%), 65-plus (19%)
Updated 3/31/20 @ 1:20 p.m.