Preserving history

STRATTANVILLE - Even before World War II ended in 1945, the people of Strattanville erected a monument to those who served in that conflict.
Therefore, in order to continue to keep a piece of history available for future generations to see, the monument is undergoing restoration.
The "Honor Roll" was dedicated on Memorial Day, 1944, at the Strattanville public school. According to news accounts at the time, Richard C. Kirby Post 249 of the American Legion hosted the dedication.
The monument was described as being built of "native stones" with bronze plaques to be attached to both sides. During the war, bronze was in short supply and the plaques would be attached when the material became available.
One plaque would contain the names of the 80 residents serving in the "present war" and the other the names of the people responsible for erection of the monument.
The community and the monument went through changes. When the school closed, the American Legion took over the building and the Honor Roll has remained in its care.
However, time and weather have not been kind to the Honor Roll. Cracks have appeared around the distinctive beaded grapevine mortar and the roof covering the memorial was in need of replacement.
"We knew it was in bad shape," Tom Lewis, the American Legion's financial officer, said earlier this week. "We feel that we are the caretakers of this monument. A lot of our members have family members on there. We grew up with this monument."
He said the work is being funded completely by the American Legion.
James Curll and his brother C.V. were contracted to do the restoration work. "It has been repointed before," James Curll said. "We want to restore the structural integrity of the memorial."
For the Curll brothers, the monument has been part of their lives.
"I went to school here, and every day I saw this monument. I have three uncles listed on it," James Curll said. "It is an honor to work on this monument."
Lewis said it is imperative that the monument be preserved for future generations, and that the Curll brothers have "more than a financial interest" in restoring it.
"These guys care," he said.