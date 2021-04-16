Primary preparation

Preparations for next month's primary election are underway in Venango County, and all the county's voting machines are being tested this week to make sure they are working properly.
It takes about 10 to 15 minutes to test each machine from state to finish, said Sabrina Backer, the county's director of elections.
Backer said she and other county employees go through each of the machines and verify the date and time shown on the machine is correct and that no votes are recorded on the machine.
Then they cast test ballots on every machine to make sure the machines are correctly reading the ballots and everything is in working order, according to Backer.
"We run through enough test ballots to test every oval and candidate on every machine two times - once using ADA ballots and once using regular ballots," Backer said.
After feeding the test ballots into the machine and printing out a report that shows the ballots cast, the results must be checked to make sure the report is correct.
The voting machines are sealed until the election once the whole process is complete, Backer said.
Backer said the flashdrives used in the voting machines are military grade encrypted. The flashdrives are so sensitive that if a flashdrive is pulled out of a machine before the machine is properly shut off the data on the flashdrive will be erased, she added.
Backer said the county tests the machines that go out to all the precincts as well as the three or four machines that stay at the courthouse to process mail in and absentee ballots.
In addition, the county has two backup machines that can be qualified and tested if one of the other machines malfunctions, Backer said.
Backer and Melanie Bailey, the voter registrar, have been testing machines for three days, county commissioner Mike Dulaney said. He added that the hope is to be done testing the machines today.
Bailey said she has been testing machines that help those with a loss of sight or hearing cast a ballot. Each precinct is equipped with one ADA compliant machine.
The county also taps deputy sheriffs and county maintenance workers to help test the machines, Dulaney said.
"A lot of long days are coming up for us," Dulaney said about the preparations for the May 18 election. "The maintenance workers spend the night before the election taking the machines to the precincts," he added.
Backer said other election preparations are coming along well.
The county has mailed out applications for mail-in ballots to everyone who requested to continue to vote by mail.
As of Thursday, 2,500 to 3,000 of the applications haven't been returned, Backer said. A mail-in ballot won't be sent to those voters if the applications aren't returned, she added.
Anyone who plans to vote by mail must apply for a ballot, and voters can apply online or print a paper application at votesPA.com and return it to their county board of elections.
Mail ballot applications must be received by the county board of election by 5 p.m. May 11.
The deadline to register to vote in the primary is May 3. County residents can register or check their registration status at votesPA.com.
Backer said more pollworkers are needed in Plum Township and Barkeyville as well as some locations in Oil City.
Anyone interested in volunteering to be a pollworkers can call Bailey at (814) 432-9514.