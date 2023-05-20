Prison escapee in custody

Seneca residents had a nerve-wracking start to their Friday morning when they learned a prison inmate was on the loose in their area, but they were able to breathe a sigh of relief by early afternoon upon learning of his capture by Franklin state police.
Venango County Sheriff Eric Foy and Chief Deputy Merle Giesey told the newspaper that 42-year-old Bruce William Miller II was captured by state police outside Seneca United Methodist Church on East State Road at about 1:30 p.m.
They said a responding trooper came to the back corner of the church, where “the trooper had him against his car” by the time members of the sheriff’s office arrived at the scene.
Miller, they said, was spotted, as “he had on his prison orange. PSP had him and we gave assistance” by shackling and detaining him until he could be transported to the state police barracks.
“The trooper asked him where he’s been, and he claims he was walking along the road and was lost,” Foy and Giesey said.
The sheriff’s office had been checking abandoned houses near the hospital in search of Miller when deputies got word Miller had been caught outside the church, and they then responded to the scene.
Foy and Giesey said about six members of the sheriff’s office were among the various members of local law enforcement who took part in the manhunt.
State police had issued a news release Friday morning that said they were dispatched at about 4:45 a.m. Friday to UPMC Northwest to search for Miller, who was transported to the hospital from the Venango County Jail by guards for treatment of a head injury.
Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint that the head injury had occurred when Miller allegedly fell in his prison cell.
At about 4:40 a.m. while receiving medical attention at the hospital, Miller was sent from the emergency room for a CT scan, accompanied by a Venango County Jail corrections officer, according to the complaint.
The complaint said that when the officer removed the metal handcuffs from Miller for the CT scan, Miller shoved the officer up against the wall and struck him in the back of the head with his fist before fleeing down the hallway and out to the parking lot through the emergency room lobby.
He then fled east into a wooded area behind the hospital’s transitional care unit, and Franklin state police and multiple other law enforcement agencies canvassed the area for several hours in search of him before finding him and taking him into custody, police said.
Miller was arraigned at about 2:50 p.m. Friday before district judge Patrick Lowrey on felony charges of escape and aggravated assault — attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals.
He is once again being held in the Venango County jail with bail denied due to his being a flight risk and an escapee of the jail.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled Wednesday in Central Court.
The newspaper on Friday morning saw officers from various police departments in lot D near the hospital’s helipad, including from the sheriff’s office, Titusville Police Department, Oil City Police Department, Franklin state police and K-9 units.
Officers were observed walking from vehicle to vehicle in the emergency room parking lot looking inside parked vehicles.
A law enforcement officer at the scene told the newspaper that hospital visitors were advised to keep their vehicle doors locked.
In a short news release while the manhunt was still in progress, UPMC, in an email to the newspaper, would only say that UPMC Northwest was “fully open, operating normally with no related service cancellations.”
Ritt Smith, principal of Cranberry High School, told the newspaper that the school district put a lockdown in place Friday while Miller was on the loose.
He said that doors into the classroom were locked during classes and the schools were “limiting people moving around and stuff like that.”
Smith said the school had also posted staff out near the parent drop-off Friday morning, and some staff were out and about “just keeping an eye on things” during the day.
“And, of course, both our school resource officers are 20-plus-year veterans of state police,” Smith said.
While the school had received some calls from parents, nobody had panicked, Smith said.
“I think the community and everybody handled it pretty well,” he said.
Miller had been in jail in connection with an incident May 6 in which a Franklin city police officer found him during a search hiding under a blanket in a garage near Center Street in Franklin.
Police said they had been searching for Miller because Mercer County had arrest warrants out for him.
At that time, after being arrested and handcuffed, Miller kicked the officer and caused him to fall back into the garage, whereupon he fled, police said.
Police said they gave chase and found Miller hiding in a back bathroom of a Pacific Avenue house, still handcuffed, where police took him into custody.
Miller appeared Wednesday in Central Court for his preliminary hearing in that case, and he waived his hearing on charges of flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, criminal trespass — enter structure, evading arrest or detention on foot and resisting arrest.