Prison logs more than 800 virus cases

The state prison near Marienville this week recorded another massive COVID-19 cases count — this time more than 800 — to vault Forest County well over 1,000 cumulative cases.

Because prison inmates are considered Forest County residents, the county, according to the state Department of Health, now has a cumulative total of 1,245 cases (1,194 confirmed and 51 probable) and 10 virus-related deaths.

Given recent spikes in cases reported by SCI Forest, it's clear that the majority of the 514 confirmed cases reported by Forest County came from the prison.

The large case counts stem from a mass testing initiative the prison began Jan. 14, in which the prison had planned to test each of the 2,295 inmates at the facility with PCR (polymerase chain reaction) and antigen tests.

About a week ago, both John Eckenrode, vice president of the Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association, and Maria Bevins, state Department of Corrections press secretary, both informed the newspaper that one inmate had shown COVID-19 symptoms during the first week of January.

The need to test all inmates was expedited, however, after tests of the prison's wastewater showed a "high viral load," Eckenrode said.

According to a document sent Wednesday to SCI Forest staff from warden Derek Oberlander, 930 of 944 inmates housed on the facility's west side were tested Jan. 14.

The document said of those 930 tests, 276 returned positive. There were 10 inmates who had already tested positive for the virus who were not tested in that round. One inmate refused to test.

On the east side of the prison, the document said, 394 of 881 inmates tested positive for the virus. There are 912 inmates housed on that side.

According to the document, 29 inmates from that side of the prison who previously tested positive were not included in the testing, and two inmates refused to test.

In adding inmates who tested positive before last week's latest mass testing initiative, the Department of Corrections is reporting there are a total of 814 active cases of COVID-19 among SCI Forest inmates as of Wednesday.

That number could go up as, according to Oberlander's document, there are still 119 tests taken from one pod of inmates that the prison has yet to receive results.

Data from the state Department of Corrections said the prison has had a cumulative total of four virus-related deaths and a cumulative total of 867 cases.

The prison has also had a cumulative total of 109 positive employee cases, and classifies five of those as active.

Oberlander said in his document that SCI Forest staff members have been working to separate positive-testing inmates from negative-testing inmates, and are awaiting final test results to complete the process.

"This has been a monumental task," Oberlander wrote.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Free

Prison logs more than 800 virus cases

  • By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer

The state prison near Marienville this week recorded another massive COVID-19 cases count — this time more than 800 — to vault Forest County well over 1,000 cumulative cases.

Free

Local high school sports scores 1-20-21

BOYS BASKETBALL: Oil City 53, Redbank Valley 47; Moniteau 61, Venango Catholic 44; Keystone 60, Clarion-Limestone 54, OT; Clarion 62, Union 28; West Middlesex 35, Lakeview 32

Free

Tri-county virus cases, deaths mount

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 167 new cases of COVID-19 and five new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.

+2
Fiber line damaged
Free

Fiber line damaged

  • From staff reports

An exploratory excavation by National Fuel in Oil City's North Side business district has resulted in the loss of internet and telephone services for much of the South Side.

+2
Woman pulled from river
Free

Woman pulled from river

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

An Oil City woman was treated for hypothermia after she was rescued Thursday morning from the Allegheny River in Oil City.

+2
Rockets swim past Knights
Free

Rockets swim past Knights

Alaina Brown collected four wins for the Franklin girls and Nathan Pfennigwerth notched two wins for the boys, but it wasn't enough as the Knights opened their swim season with a sweep at the hands of visiting Titusville on Thursday. The Rockets' boys won, 99-66, and the girls, 90-76, in the…

Free

Trump impeached in historic second charge

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a historic second time Wednesday, charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the deadly mob siege of the Capitol in a swift and stunning collapse of his final days in office.

Free

Trump impeached in historic second charge

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a historic second time Wednesday, charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the deadly mob siege of the Capitol in a swift and stunning collapse of his final days in office.

Free

Tri-county reports 132 new virus cases

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Saturday announced 132 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Forest County.

Free

Tri-county area reports 51 cases; new deaths

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Friday announced 51 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango and Clarion counties each.

Free

Area reports 52 new cases; 2 new deaths

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 52 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Venango County.

Free

Biden calls on mob to 'pull back,' urges restoring decency

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden called Wednesday for the restoration of “just simple decency” as a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol and delayed Congress from certifying the results of November's election in which Biden won the White House.

+3
Happy to be back
Free

Happy to be back

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A new year led to another reopening of area YMCAs on Monday as state mandated COVID-19-related closures were lifted.

Free

Tri-county area reports 162 new cases over weekend

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 162 cases of COVID-19 and Venango and Clarion counties each reported one new virus-related death.

+2
Fire and ice
Free

Fire and ice

  • From staff reports

Oil City residents braved the cold Thursday to celebrate the new year with the city's First Night festivities.

No newspaper today
Free

No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today. In addition, the newspaper offices will be closed. Happy New Year!