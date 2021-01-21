Prison logs more than 800 virus cases

The state prison near Marienville this week recorded another massive COVID-19 cases count — this time more than 800 — to vault Forest County well over 1,000 cumulative cases.
Because prison inmates are considered Forest County residents, the county, according to the state Department of Health, now has a cumulative total of 1,245 cases (1,194 confirmed and 51 probable) and 10 virus-related deaths.
Given recent spikes in cases reported by SCI Forest, it's clear that the majority of the 514 confirmed cases reported by Forest County came from the prison.
The large case counts stem from a mass testing initiative the prison began Jan. 14, in which the prison had planned to test each of the 2,295 inmates at the facility with PCR (polymerase chain reaction) and antigen tests.
About a week ago, both John Eckenrode, vice president of the Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association, and Maria Bevins, state Department of Corrections press secretary, both informed the newspaper that one inmate had shown COVID-19 symptoms during the first week of January.
The need to test all inmates was expedited, however, after tests of the prison's wastewater showed a "high viral load," Eckenrode said.
According to a document sent Wednesday to SCI Forest staff from warden Derek Oberlander, 930 of 944 inmates housed on the facility's west side were tested Jan. 14.
The document said of those 930 tests, 276 returned positive. There were 10 inmates who had already tested positive for the virus who were not tested in that round. One inmate refused to test.
On the east side of the prison, the document said, 394 of 881 inmates tested positive for the virus. There are 912 inmates housed on that side.
According to the document, 29 inmates from that side of the prison who previously tested positive were not included in the testing, and two inmates refused to test.
In adding inmates who tested positive before last week's latest mass testing initiative, the Department of Corrections is reporting there are a total of 814 active cases of COVID-19 among SCI Forest inmates as of Wednesday.
That number could go up as, according to Oberlander's document, there are still 119 tests taken from one pod of inmates that the prison has yet to receive results.
Data from the state Department of Corrections said the prison has had a cumulative total of four virus-related deaths and a cumulative total of 867 cases.
The prison has also had a cumulative total of 109 positive employee cases, and classifies five of those as active.
Oberlander said in his document that SCI Forest staff members have been working to separate positive-testing inmates from negative-testing inmates, and are awaiting final test results to complete the process.
"This has been a monumental task," Oberlander wrote.