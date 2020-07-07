HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced Venango County reported an additional probable case of COVID-19, giving the county 28 total cases (17 confirmed and 11 probable).
However, the state said, Clarion County held at 48 total cases (46 confirmed and two probable) and Forest County is steady at seven total cases (five confirmed and two probable).
In addition, the state said, Crawford County reported two new cases (one confirmed and one probable), giving it 72 total cases (58 confirmed and 14 probable). Mercer County reported one new confirmed case, giving it 159 total cases (138 confirmed and 21 probable).
Statewide on Tuesday, 995 new positive cases were reported — 545 over the number that had been reported Monday — to raise the total number of cases to 91,299 (88,691 confirmed and 2,608 probable), according to the state. There are 6,855 cases among health care workers.
In the state's hot spots, the number of new cases in Allegheny County increased by 204 overnight; Philadelphia County increased by 288 cases, but that data represent cases over several weeks.
The number of new cases reported Tuesday marks the 58th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases and 62nd in the past 66.
No new deaths were reported from the tri-county area on Tuesday. A death in the tri-county area was last reported May 18, when the state announced Clarion County reported its second death.
Statewide, there were 33 additional deaths reported Tuesday, pushing the total to 6,787.
In nursing and personal care facility statistics, the state continues to report Clarion County has five resident cases and three employee cases at one facility.
According to the most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities, there are 18,003 resident cases and 3,359 cases among employees, for a total of 21,362 at 719 distinct facilities in 55 counties.
The state said 33 additional deaths were reported Tuesday from nursing and personal care facilities, pushing the total to 4,626.
The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 77%, which is down 1% from Monday.
The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus is 2,747, according to the state.
The number of statewide tests administered since July 1 is 98,707, with 4,693 positive test results, according to the state. Statewide, there have been 758,803 people with negative test results.
Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Cases among younger people on the rise
The state Department of Health reported significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly in the age group of 19 to 24.
The state said there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65-plus.
The following regions have seen significant increases among the age group of 19 to 24 from April to July:
Northwestern — Nearly 7% of cases in April to approximately 14% of cases so far in July.
Southwestern — About 5% percent of cases in April to nearly 30% of cases so far in July.
Southcentral — About 7% of cases in April to about 14% of cases so far in July.
Southeastern — Nearly 5% of cases in April to about 15% of cases so far in July.
Northeastern — Nearly 6% of cases in April to nearly 15% of cases so far in July.