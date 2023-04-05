Ragon, Rugh say no additional body found in local area

According to both Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon and Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, no additional body has been discovered in the local area since Marcy Suzette Nellis was found deceased near the West End bike trail on the morning of March 27.
Nellis' death has been ruled a homicide, according to Venango County District Attorney Shawn White, Ragon and Rugh.
According to Ragon, the presence of law enforcement on the bike trail this week is a continuation of the investigation into Nellis' death. He reiterated to the newspaper that no additional body has been found.
Rumors of another body having been found have taken hold in the community this week and continue in the aftermath of Nellis' death.
The newspaper has taken questions from members of the community as to whether there has been an additional homicide. Some people have even drawn that conclusion as a result of photos of law enforcement continuing the investigation into the death of Nellis have circulated online.